22 Sexiest People’s Choice Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Kim Kardashian & More

Ahead of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, we’re taking a look back at some of the sexiest and most fierce red carpet looks from the show in years’ past!

The People’s Choice Awards will air on Dec. 7, so it’s the perfect time to reminisce on some of the iconic red carpet moments from years’ past. The PCAs are a fun award show, but the stars who attend definitely take their fashion very seriously when they show up. From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and more, we’ve seen a ton of incredible red carpet looks from celebs at this event over the years.

Kim attended the People’s Choice Awards with some of her family members in 2019, and stood out in her white snakeskin ensemble. The dress accentuated Kim’s amazing figure perfectly, and the low-cut neckline allowed her to show some extra skin. She completed the look with her long hair in curls and parted down the middle. The Kardashians are like royalty at E!, so it only made sense that Kim dressed the part for the network’s show!

Kourtney Kardashian was by Kim’s side at the show in 2019, but she opted for a very different look. Rather than wear a glamorous gown, Kourtney went for the pantsuit look — but made it super sexy. Her bejeweled ensemble featured high-waisted pants and a matching blazer, which she left unbuttoned. Underneath the jacket, she wore nothing but her lingerie, so one wrong move could’ve definitely exposed more than she bargained for! Luckily, Kourtney didn’t have any wardrobe malfunctions in the sexy look.

Meanwhile, Zendaya gave the Kardashians a run for their money while attending the 2019 PCAs. She wore a one-shouldered black dress, which featured several cutouts around her midsection. The cutouts were outlined with sparkling silver jewels, and Zendaya wore pointy-toed black heels to go with the ensemble. She pulled her hair back and added a pop of color with red lipstick, as well.

Another one of our favorite People’s Choice Awards looks was J.Lo’s in 2017. The triple threat star wore a form-fitting black gown, with embellished material across her chest. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and she opted for a dewy makeup look to go with the outfit. There are plenty of more amazing looks where these came from, though, and you can check them out in the gallery above!