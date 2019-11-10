People’s Choice Awards 2019: Full Winner’s List — Kevin Hart, Pink, & More

The votes are in and now, we’ve got the full list of winners from the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Did your favorite walk off with the big prize?

Tonight’s the night! The People’s Choice Awards is all about YOU and fans from all over who love movies, music, and TV. With over 40 categories, everyone’s favorites will get a chance to snag an award at the Nov. 10th show, coming live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. However, there can only be one winner in each category, and some have more of an edge than others.

Like in music — Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande are among the artists with the most nominations in their categories this year. In TV, Stranger Things and Game Of Thrones are duking it out for the top spot amongst fans. And in movies — well, no surprise there, the categories are dominated by super heroes, both old and brand new. Guess we’re not so much in the endgame anymore, huh?

Then again, some people are already winners. Pink will receive the People’s Champion Award at the show, as she is continued supporter of such great causes like No Kid Hungry, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, and Autism Speaks. Furthermore, Jennifer Aniston will go home with the People’s Icon Award, recognizing her many fan-favorite performances over the years, from Friends to The Morning Show. But check out the list below to see if your favorite won in the major categories from the evening.

The Movie of 2019

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Toy Story 4”

“Captain Marvel”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“The Lion King”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Us”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

The Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

The Drama Movie Star of 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

The Show of 2019

“Game of Thrones”

“WWE Raw”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Riverdale”

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

The Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

The Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Reality Show of 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Drama TV Star of 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Male artist of 2019

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

Female artist of 2019

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Miley Cyrus

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Group of 2019

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Song of 2019

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Country artist of 2019

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Music Video of 2019

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Blackpink, “Kill This Love”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie, “ME!”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Album of 2019

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“Free Spirit,” Khalid

“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Happiness Begins,” Jonas Brothers

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“X 100pre,” Bad Bunny

“Lover, ” Taylor Swift