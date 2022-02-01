Julia Fox Fires Back After Kim Kardashian Fans Claim She’s Copying Kanye West’s Ex’s Iconic Style

Julia Fox is her own woman — and she wants everyone to know it. The actress and model is firing back against claims she’s copying Kim Kardashian’s style to appease her current flame (and Kim’s ex), Kanye West.

Julia Fox insists she isn’t trying to copy Kim Kardashian. The Uncut Gems actress posted an Instagram story photo earlier in the week wearing a blue Jacque Label breast plate along with matching skin-tight pants and a small, silver handbag — a look many associated with Kim’s similar chest mold worn in November 2021 for her KKW Fragrance Opals campaign. According to Julia, however, the association was definitely a reach.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf,” she recently wrote on her Instagram stories, per E! news. “I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”

This isn’t the first time Julia has felt the need to defend herself amid her current romance with Kanye West. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said on the Jan. 21 episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

She added, “I really don’t [care]…I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Julia also doesn’t seem to be too pressed about letting any extracurricular drama affect her new fiery relationship with Ye. The pair seem to be keeping their newfound partnership on fire as they recently French kissed in a photoshoot for all to see while in Paris for Fashion Week. The rapper and actress pulled apart mid-kiss, putting their intertwined tongues on full display. Julie rocked her statement black eye makeup and a sexy acrylic red dress for the shot. Take a look at the steamy photo here!