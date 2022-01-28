Kanye West & Julia Fox Lick Each Other’s Tongues During Steamy French Kiss In Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox pack on the PDA for a photoshoot as the actress sported his ex Kim Kardashian’s signature latex look.

Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, are keeping their relationship steamy as they recently french kissed in a photoshoot for all to see while in Paris for Fashion Week. The rapper and actress pulled apart mid-kiss, putting their intertwined tongues on full display. Not only did Julia rock her signature heavy black eye makeup but she also stunned in a red latex dress, a staple in Kim Kardashian and the rest of her sister’s wardrobe. Take a look at the steamy photo here.

Ye, meanwhile, wore a colored contact that made his cornea appear to be white so that the only pigment in his eyes were his pupils. Otherwise, he kept his all-leather look which has become a trend for him during his time in Paris. The photoshoot as a whole seemed to have a zany and free-spirited feel and Kanye and Julia seemed to fit right in.

The new couple has been spotted numerous times during Paris Fashion Week. While they each rocked their own unique look during the photoshoot, their theme this week seems to be matching outfits. On Monday, Jan. 24, the two twinned in head-to-toe leather outfits. The “Stronger” rapper took the assignment quite literally as he wore a black ski mask along with his leather jacket, pants and boots. The actress wore a zippered leather minidress with matching leggings and boots.

On Sunday, Jan 23, they wore matching denim looks. The Uncut Gems actress wore a denim crop top jacket along with low-rise jeans and even had a pair of denim clothes while the “Gold Digger” rapper matched in a denim jacket and pants. They both donned black gloves but spiced up their outfits with their own accessories as Julia wore gold chunky earrings while Ye wore a pair of sunglasses.

While many have accused Julia of dating Kanye for fame, she has spoken out and denied those claims on her podcast Forbidden Fruits. While she understands that “I’m not the most obvious choice. Maybe, because I just came sort of out of left field,” she claims her friends have noticed what a good match they are. “All the people that we have in common—like, friends in common—have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my god, this makes so much sense,” she added.