5 Of Our Favorite SKIMS Pieces Under $100 That You Can Shop For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which means it’s crunch time to find the perfect gift for her — whether it’s your girlfriend, sister, mom or a gal pal. Kim Kardashian‘s beloved undergarment brand SKIMS is the ideal spot to shop for V-Day gifts that she’ll actually love and use for a very long time!

Tons of customers and celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Chrissy Teigen swear by SKIMS because of their flattering soft styles. Not to mention, the brand was founded by the hardworking mother of four, who used to cut tights and different undergarments to fit her exact shape and compliment her curves — a well-documented story she’s told on many occasions. Therefore, you know you’re getting quality items when you shop SKIMS.

Additionally, customers can customize their own fits and styles on the SKIMS website by choosing target body areas like the waist, butt and tummy for the ideal pantie or SKIMS new hosiery. You can even browse through Kim’s Instagram feed, which includes a number of uploads from SKIMS photoshoots, some of which take place in her very own closet. — We rounded up our top 5 favorite SKIMS pieces from robes to bras, underwear, loungewear and more under $100 that you get just in time for Valentine’s Day!

1. SKIMS Stretch Velvet Plunge Bra

You’ll never want to take off this SKIMS Stretch Velvet Plunge Bra! It’s super flattering and has a barely-there feel. This triangle bralette is made of soft, stretchy plush velvet that lays gently on the skin while holding everything in place. What makes this bra so special is that it features a center front hook closure for added cleavage. It comes in light beige (honey), dark beige (sienna), grey (smoke) and dark grey (amethyst). $42, SKIMS

2. SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe

This is something that will check off every girl’s wish list! The SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe is the most comfortable thing you’ll wear — ever. You’ll want to live in its cozy material that’s composed of super-soft modal rib that drapes effortlessly in all the right places. This robe features an adjustable self-tie belt and functional side pocket. It comes in a variety of neutral-based colors including black (onyx), white (marble), brown (copper), grey (juniper) and navy (cypress). Although sizes (xxs-4x) typically sell out fast, SKIMS has frequent restocks, especially before holidays. $88, SKIMS

3. SKIMS Underwear Bundle

SKIMS has two great options for underwear bundles in select styles that include 3 for $28 or 3 for $36. This is also an awesome deal because of how many styles you can choose from to customize your bundle — Fits Everybody Dipped Thong; Fits Everybody Thong; Cotton String Bikini; Fits Everybody T-String Thong; Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief. Colors in each style — all of which come in black (onyx) and white (marble) among other select colors. 3 for $28 or 3 for $36, SKIMS

4. SKIMS Cotton Lounge Bundle

This cozy bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging. SKIMS scoop neck tank is made to layer with breathable ribbed cotton with an added bonus: it hits right at the natural waist for a no-fuss, no-tuck fit. Meanwhile, these long-enough leggings cover with cool and breathable stretch-cotton and exude a sporty look with boyfriend-inspired topstitching, according to the beloved brand. These come in black (soot) and white (bone) and range in size from xxs-4x. It’s a bundle that she’ll be overly satisfied with! $86, SKIMS

5. SKIMS Essential T-Shirt Bodysuit

This SKIMS Essential T-Shirt Bodysuit is exactly what the name says — it’s essential! Seriously, I own this bodysuit and it’s my absolute go-to. It sticks to the skin and hugs every curve yet it’s super breathable, stretchy, soft and flattering. You can pair it with jeans and heels or wear it under your favorite sweats or leggings without showing lines due to its thong back and bottom snaps. And ladies, this bodysuit has the perfect t-shirt sleeves that hug your arms in all the right ways for a complimenting fit and look. This is a wardrobe must-have! Not to mention, we personally consider bodysuits to be just as essential as underwear and bras. $72, SKIMS