Kanye West Slams Pete Davidson In Return To IG For Mocking His ‘Mental Health’ On ‘SNL’

Ye has taken aim at Pete Davidson on Instagram once again, this time by resurfacing jokes that Pete made about his mental health on ‘SNL’ in 2018.

Kanye West just won’t let up on his attacks against Pete Davidson. To troll his ex-wife‘s new beau, Ye, 44, took to Instagram on Feb. 17 and resurfaced a 2018 clip from Saturday Night Live of Pete, 28, mocking the rapper about his mental health struggles. Before posting the clip, Kanye shared a screenshot of Pete wearing a red “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat on SNL, and wrote, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

For his next post, the “Stronger” hitmaker recorded Pete’s skit playing on a different phone. Pete had been on the “Weekend Update” segment of the late-night show when he made fun of Kanye, who, at the time, was still married to Kim Kardashian, 41. “Kanye I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ‘em. No shame in the medicine game. I’m on ‘em, it’s great,” the comedian joked in the clip.

Kanye was obviously unhappy about Pete’s SNL comments. He wrote alongside the old clip, “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback.”  Pete didn’t respond to the latest attack, although he can do so directly now since he just returned to IG. Both Kanye and Kim follow Pete’s account.

Kanye has continuously trolled Pete on IG, amidst the funnyman’s romance with Kim. A source told HollywoodLife that Pete’s “never been in a situation like this before” so he’s “trying to figure out how to navigate” the very public drama. “Pete isn’t afraid of Kanye,” the insider added, “but he does wish that all of this drama was behind Kim. The best thing Pete knows how to do is just be there for Kim and try to be as supportive a boyfriend as possible.”

Speaking of Kim, she’s stayed pretty quiet about Ye’s ongoing attacks against both her and her new boyfriend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been co-parenting daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye ever since she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. While the former power couple didn’t have much public drama after their split initially, Kanye really caused a social media storm in the past few weeks. Things have gotten especially bad now that Kanye’s no longer dating actress Julia Fox.