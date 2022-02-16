Pete Davidson Rejoins Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama & Kim Kardashian Romance

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star returned to the popular social media platform as his romance with Kim Kardashian continues to blossom.

Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram! The 28-year-old comedian returned to the popular social media platform on Feb. 16. The Saturday Night Live star made the big comeback amid the latest drama he’s been facing from girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s ex, Kanye West.

Under the IG handle @pmd, Pete has yet to make a single post upon his return but he’s already amassed 103,000 followers in just a few hours. In case you’re wondering if any of the KarJenners are following the Staten Island native, they have yet to push the “Follow” button on his account.

It’s been more than three years since Pete had a public Instagram account. Back in Dec. 2018, his account was closed after he shared some disturbing posts. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people.”

Pete is known to have been very candid about his struggles with mental health. At the time he also commended Kanye for “standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health.” “Bravo Kanye West,” he began. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

As we previously reported, HollywoodLife broke the news of Pete and Kim’s first public outing together in October. In the video, the couple was holding hands while having fun at Knott’s Berry Farm. Ever since their romance has continued to blossom.

But one person who has not been happy about the pair’s coupling is Kim’s ex, Kanye. The rapper has taken to social media on several occasions and shared messages slamming the funnyman. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker went after the Suicide Squad actor once again and this time he dragged Pete’s BFF Machine Gun Kelly into the mix.

Taking to Instagram on Feb. 13, Kanye shared an image of himself and Pete superimposed as Marvel comic book foes Venom and Carnage facing off in a cage match titled “Fight Night.” It’s pretty apparent that the father-of-four Kanye has a bone to pick with his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, whom Kanye now refers to as “Skete.”