Kim Kardashian ‘Forgot’ How To Have Fun With Kanye West: She’s Loving Being ‘Normal’ With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian often had a difficult time with her ex Kanye West. That’s why, as sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing to HL, her new flame Pete Davidson is a welcome change.

Kim Kardashian is loving her new romance with Pete Davidson, as sources are revealing how different the relationship is compared to her ex, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

Another source revealed, “Despite what some people may think about Kim, she’s a super chill, down to earth girl. Of course, she loves the finer things in life, but when it comes down to it, she’s just as happy throwing on sweats and relaxing on the couch,” they shared. “Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”

Moreover, another insider shared with HL that Kim “feels so normal around Pete” and that the comedian “takes her back to a time when she wasn’t famous,” making her feel more comfortable in her own skin. “The lack of stress that Pete brings her in the day is something she can’t get enough of it is absolutely a wonderful experience. She can turn off being Kim Kardashian the mogul around Pete and be Kim Kardashian the person.”

The newfound couple proved they’re just like the rest of us (and that their relationship is just as the sources reveal) as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.