Kim Kardashian Feasts On Pizza & Ice Cream On Low-Key Date With Pete Davidson: Photo

The SKIMS founder and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star had a casual evening together with some yummy-looking Italian food.

There’s nothing quite like a classic pizza date! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, had a romantic evening together over slices and sodas on Tuesday January 11. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite together at the Fairfax, Los Angeles pizzeria Jon and Vinny’s in the new photos, via TMZ. The pair chowed down on what looked like plain, personal pies, along with some Diet Cokes.

For the laidback date, both were dressed in comfortable looking clothes. Kim was stunning in a dark gray turtleneck sweater and a pair of black pants. Pete sported a gray t-shirt and white sweatpants. After the pair finished their pizza and pasta, they reportedly grabbed some ice cream from a local Rite Aid for dessert. The pizza night wasn’t the couple’s only low-key date recently, as the pair were spotted doing some shopping at a Los Angeles outlet mall over the weekend.

While Kim and Pete may have been keeping things a little bit more low-key recently, the pair did get an exciting start to 2022, when they rang in the New Year with a romantic vacation to the Bahamas together! Prior to the tropical getaway, the comedian and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spent a lot of time bonding with each other and their families over the Christmas holidays in December. An insider told HollywoodLife that Kim introduced Pete to her kids, and they hit it off really well. ” Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!” they said.

Earlier in December, Kim also got to meet Pete’s mom Amy Davidson during a stay in Staten Island, which included a romantic dinner with friends and a movie date. Kim and Amy spent “several hours” together, and they also seemed to get along “really well.”