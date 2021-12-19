See Pics

Scott Disick & Mystery Woman Join Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson In Staten Island – Photos

BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick grab coffee together while camera crews film them in Woodland Hills. Khloe looks great in a black Prada coat for the outing. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Scott Disick and an unidentified brunette were seen enjoying dinner with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Angelina’s restaurant and attending a movie at a theater in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island, NY.

Scott Disick, 38, turned heads on the night of Dec. 18 when he was seen hanging out with a new mystery lady on Staten Island. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian and an unidentified brunette woman joined Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 41, and her rumored new beau Pete Davidson, 28, for dinner and a movie after live portions of the Saturday episode of Saturday Night Live, which Pete stars in, were cancelled due to a few of the show’s actors reportedly getting COVID. The date took place at Angelina’s restaurant and a movie theater, where all of them were photographed and filmed by onlookers.

Scott Disick, Mystery Woman
Scott Disick and the mystery woman while out to dinner on Saturday. (BACKGRID)

“Kim and Pete and Scott and a bunch of others all dined together, lots of the food was presented family style and plates were just brought out, but there were laughs, food and wine a plenty,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about their time at Angelina’s. “Everyone was extremely nice, everyone was extremely giving with their time and everyone was just having a really fun time laughing constantly.”

Scott Disick
Scott Disick in Staten Island. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest New Single Looks After Kanye West Split

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Pete and Kim were holding hands and very touchy with each other,” the source continued. “She was very flirty with him and really seemed to enjoy Pete’s energy, just looking at him lovingly, laughing with him and she was just really enamored with him. They all were joking with Scott, and there was never a moment of uneasiness. It was exactly what you would want from a dinner. Everyone just enjoying good food and good times.”

Mystery Woman
The mystery woman out with Scott Disick and the others. (BACKGRID)

TikTok user @rosieromao took to the social media platform to share a video, which can be seen below, she filmed while sitting at Angelina’s and watching Scott, the mystery woman, Kim, Pete and others walk in. In it, she talks about how she was waiting to see them before they showed up and was aware that the restaurant set up an area for them to dine in. Although the video was filmed from a distance, the group can be seen arriving with what appeared to be security.

@rosieromao

♬ original sound – Rosio

It’s unclear whether or not the mystery woman with Scott is a romantic interest or not, but their outing comes after another source told us he’s open to “settling down” if he meets the right person. “Scott could absolutely see himself settling down again with somebody,” a source EXCLUSIVELY said to us about his plans for his future. “He’s open to it, but he’s also not pushing the subject either. If it happens, it happens.”

After splitting from Kourtney, with whom he shares three kids, Scott dated other gals in the spotlight, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.