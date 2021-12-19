Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go On Movie Date As ‘SNL’ Cancels Live Sketches After Cast COVID Outbreak

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked as happy as could be while flashing smiles during a weekend movie date on Staten Island, and were reportedly joined by Scott Disick and more.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, couldn’t completely go off the radar when they were spotted enjoying a movie night on Saturday! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live star were photographed in a car and in a movie theater on Staten Island, and appeared comfortable and happy. The date comes on the same day Pete skipped appearing on SNL as the show battled a COVID outbreak.

During the outing, Kim wore what appeared to be a black coat and had her hair down while Pete wore a green, yellow, and white patterned coat, black sweatpants, and sneakers. They were joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Scott’s friend Chris Reda, and another male during the date, which apparently took place around 7 p.m., according to a source at Page Six.

Before they embarked on their movie journey, Pete was reportedly seen entering a Manhattan hotel where Kim is staying earlier that day. The outlet says that he and Scott both arrived there around 6 p.m., which sparked speculation that he wouldn’t be appearing on last night’s episode of SNL, since the rehearsals begin around 8 p.m. Kim’s SUV was then reportedly seen leaving the hotel and heading to Staten Island.

The news about Kim and Pete comes as SNL was reportedly on the verge of cancelling the Dec. 18 episode, which was hosted by Paul Rudd and was supposed to include musical guest Charli XCX, due to “four actors” testing positive for COVID-19 and three others calling out of work due to fear of getting the virus. In the end, Paul ended up hosting without a live studio audience and Charli was pulled due to “limited crew.” She took to Instagram to share the news.

“hi everyone,” her message began. “due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken. myself, caroline, christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing music performance to life. it can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! i am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad.”