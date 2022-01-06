Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Fly Back To L.A. On Private Jet After Bahamas Getaway — Photo

After enjoying a few fun days in the Bahamas, Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson touched down in L.A. They took a private plane, of course.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have returned to her home state of California, after spending several days together in The Bahamas. The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star were photographed stepping off a private plane in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 5), two days after they arrived at the Caribbean island to enjoy some fun in the sun. In the photo, which you can see below, Pete kindly led Kim off of their luxury jet, before the pair got into a black Mercedes-Benz and were driven away.

As expected, Kim looked gorgeous while touching down in L.A. The billionaire brunette was dressed in a sexy black top that allowed her to show some cleavage. Kim matched her top with chic black pants that were ripped at the knees. Pete, meanwhile, stayed true to form with a more casual look for the plane ride back to California. His attire included a beige sweatshirt, matching shorts, and navy jacket.

It’s unclear where Kim and Pete headed to after their plane landed. Of course, it’s likely that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went home to see her four children, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. And although Pete lives in New York, it’s possible that the comedian is remaining on the West Coast for a little bit longer to spent even more time with Kim. The Bahamas was the first official vacation for the A-list pair, who have been going strong since October.

On Jan. 3, Kim and Pete were pictured boarding a private plane to the island. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground. Kim posted a photo of herself lounging on a chair in the sun during the trip. The sexy snapshot, which can be seen above, and shows Kim rocking a skimpy brown bikini, did not include Pete. However, we can assume that the funnyman wasn’t far from his new favorite woman!