When it comes to the celeb set, we are so used to seeing them dressed to the nines on red carpets that when they are dressed down, we are totally shocked. However, some of our favorite stars have proved their casual outfits are just as fabulous as their carpet looks and we rounded up their glammed up looks versus their dressed down outfits, which you can see in the gallery above.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is one celebrity who loves getting super glam on the red carpet, but when she’s off duty, she can usually be spotted wearing a workout outfit. JLo was out in Miami on March 2 when she wore a pair of black and white Gucci patterned baggy sweatpants with an oversized white tank top. Under the top she rocked a neon green Body Language Scrunchy Sports Bra accessorizing with a Valentino Spike Mini Rockstud Bag, Jennifer Fisher Baby Missy Hoops Earrings, Jennifer Fisher Burnish White Diamond 4 Letter Initial Cuff, Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole Sneakers, and a pair of Quay the Playa Aviator Sunglasses in Gold/brown.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, is always rocking some sort of casual outfit when she’s not on the runway or on red carpets and just recently the star was out in LA on March 5 when she wore a cropped white windbreaker jacket with a pair of short and tight black Tna Equator Shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of gray Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost x Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses, and a Prada Mini Hobo Bag.

Kendall’s older sis, Kim Kardashian, 39, is always dressed up to perfection for red carpet events but just recently she was working out in Calabasas on Feb. 14 when she rocked a tight high-neck black crop top with a pair of high-waisted black Skims Solution Wear Tights and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers in Yecheil.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, always brings the sex appeal to red carpets but most of the time she can be spotted walking her dog Colombo around NYC in casual outfits. On March 27, she wore a pair of high-waisted super baggy black jeans with a rip at the knee paired with a tiny black Inamorata Rivington Crop Top, an oversized purple fleece jacket, a Babe Hat, and Nike Air Max Sneakers.

