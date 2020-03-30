Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Go From Super Glam To Naturally Gorgeous 

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm & some of our fave celebs who are usually glammed up have been looking gorgeous while opting for more natural looks!

Since we are all self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are stuck inside with nowhere to go. Considering we’re quarantined at home, there’s been no need for makeup and some of our fave celebs including Kate Hudson and Emily Ratajkowski have been ditching their glam for natural looks. Kate, 40, went for a stroll in LA on March 27 when she rocked a pair of oversized white sweatpants with an olive green tee and a cozy sheer tan sweater on top with a pair of sunglasses and sandals. She opted out of any makeup and chose to keep her long blonde hair down in natural beach waves.

Emily, 28, has been taking her dog Colombo for a ton of walks in NYC and has also been choosing to go au naturel. She was out on March 22 when she rocked her black hair in a low bun, parted in the middle. Emily chose not to wear makeup and rocked a pair of jeans and a black sweater with an oversized tan Max Mara Jago Coat on top. The long peacoat featured a tie belt that was cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers and Versace Ve4365Q Sunglasses.

Bella Hadid, 23, stepped out in NYC on March 27 to grab some food when she opted out of any makeup, slicking her hair back into a side-parted bun. She threw on a pair of high-waisted light-wash baggy straight leg jeans with a cozy black crewneck sweater. On top of her shirt, she rocked an oversized bright pastel yellow coat which she chose to keep unbuttoned. A pair of chunky sneakers and huge gold hoop earrings completed her casual look.

