Blake Lively, Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Stars Wearing Sweaters & Sweatshirts As Mini Dresses

Now that it’s fall, we need to figure out how to deal with cold mornings and warm days. Celebrities like Blake Lively and Olivia Culpo have mastered the art of transitional clothing by rocking sweaters as dresses!

We couldn’t be more excited about it finally being fall, and we can’t wait to start wearing sweaters again. But on days where you need a warm jacket in the morning, but have to ditch it by the afternoon, it can be hard to figure out what to wear. Thankfully, celebs like Rihanna and Rita Ora have been forgoing pants to wear sweaters and sweatshirts on their own, which makes for a cute, comfy way to stay both cool and warm when the autumn weather’s still pretty wonky.

Dua Lipa got in on this trend earlier this month when she attended the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16. The singer stunned in a black, white and grey striped sweater which she wore askew over a lacy lingerie-inspired piece. The sweater and underdress were the same length, making for an interesting layered mini dress look. She finished off her ensemble with a black purse and strappy grey heels.

Olivia Culpo wore a look that would make Ariana Grande proud this past winter. The former Miss Universe stunned in an oversized black hoodie for an outing in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2018. She paired the sweatshirt with a simple beanie, bright red thigh-high boots and a matching tote bag. She looked super stylish!

Blake Lively donned a sweater dress in February 2018, and yes, we are still thinking about it. She stepped out in the chilly New York air wearing a grey ribbed sweater and knee high combat boots. She didn’t seem to be bothered by the cold weather seeing as how she carried her blue fur coat and opted to bare her legs. We’re clearly big fans of the ensemble, but someone did call her out for her lack of pants.

The Gossip Girl alum shared the look on her Instagram at the time, and captioned it with a funny tale about her 3-year-old James Reynolds‘ reaction. “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!’” You too can forget your pants and worry Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kid this fall by putting on an oversized hoodie or sweater and calling it a day. Check out the gallery above to see how more celebs have styled the trend!