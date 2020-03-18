Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs Exercising To Stay Healthy During Outbreak

Our favorite celebs aren’t letting coronavirus fears stop them from breaking a sweat! These A-listers totally understand the importance of exercising, even while social distancing.

Some of our favorite celebrities, from Reese Witherspoon to Kate Hudson, have been spotted breaking a sweat amid the mounting coronavirus panic. It’s still possible to exercise, in order to de-stress and stay healthy, while practicing social distancing. And that’s exactly what these celebs are doing! Kate was spotted in a super cute pastel tie-dye tracksuit as she went out for a bike ride with her family. She wore a baseball cap and gold shades as she enjoyed some fresh air in California. Reese also got out into the sun as she went for a run in Santa Monica with a friend. The actress rocked an all-black ensemble including leggings and a sweater, with a black hat, shades and sneakers as she jogged with a friend. It was clear the pair were trying their best to adhere to the rules of social distancing, and aimed to remain 6 ft apart.

With the World Health Organization reporting almost 125,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus within the first weeks of the pandemic, the odds that stars from the movie, television, music, and entertainment world would be spared were low. It was just a matter of time before a huge name reported that they’ve contracted COVID-19, but no one expected that name to be national treasure, Tom Hanks. Tom, 63, confirmed on Mar. 11 that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, 63, had come down with COVID-19 while he was filming an Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast in Australia. Tom gave an update a day later, saying that he and his wife were “in isolation, so we do not spread it to anyone else.” Despite Tom, and countless other celebs including A-listers like Idris Elba confirming they’ve contracted the virus, it hasn’t scared some stars away from getting outside and exercising.

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron was spotted jogging in Miami sans shirt on March 18. The former reality TV favorite put his physique on display by showing off his glistening abs that were super sweaty as he ran with an equally attractive friend in Florida. Tyler left little to the imagination by only wearing a pair of grey shorts over workout leggings and sneakers with neon green laces. His pal, who got in a good workout right behind him, also looked pretty incredible in a pair of very, very short shorts and a grey top where his bulging muscles could be seen from miles away.

Some of the other celebs who have been spotted out-and-about include Jonah Hill, who put his surfing skills to the test in Malibu. He was spotted catching some waves and enjoying the sun, despite the mounting coronavirus threat. Former Victoria’s Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio was also seen taking her dog for a hike, while wearing a cute and comfy matching tracksuit. Turns out you can socially distance yourself, while also staying fit!