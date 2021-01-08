Kim Kardashian Says She’s On A Plant-Based Diet & Doing 2-A-Days In The Gym Amid Marriage Issues

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s overhauling her health and fitness routines for the first month of 2021, following a vegan diet and spending lots of time in the gym.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is working on her fitness amid bombshell reports that her marriage to Kanye West, 43, is in jeopardy. The SKIMS founder is putting the headline-grabbing drama aside and focusing on her self-care routines for the first month of 2021. The mom-of-four revealed on her Instagram Stories that she’s eating a vegan diet for the month of January and working out in her gym twice a day. The KKW Beauty mogul shared a snap of her fridge full of plant-based produce from the brand Beyond Meat, and gave fans a sneak peek of her daily workouts.

On January 7, she shared a pic of her first workout, which involved a pilates machine, before hitting the gym for a second time that day. She was joined by her little sis Khloe Kardashian, 36, for the kettleball sesh. “Workout #2 @khloekardashian,” Kim captioned her IG story. The reality star is even overhauling her lifestyle, as she joined big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 41, for bible study that night.

Kim’s health and lifestyle overhaul comes amid a trying time in Kim’s personal life. Since January 5, reports have surfaced that Kim and her husband of six years could be heading to splitsville. Kim was recently spotted out without her wedding ring on, leading some to believe that the the relationship may have turned sour. Nevertheless, HollywoodLife learned that fans shouldn’t necessarily read too much into Kim’s lack of jewelry.

“No one should be looking at her ring, whether she’s wearing it or not, as some sort of message,” a source shared with HL. “She often chooses to go without it for pictures because she likes a clean look. And when she’s home chilling out, she doesn’t always wear it and that has been true for many years. It’s nothing new, people are just reading into everything.”