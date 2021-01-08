Kylie Jenner Supports Big Sis Kim Kardashian By Wearing SKIMs Lingerie Amidst Star’s Marriage Troubles

Kylie Jenner was ready to support big sister Kim Kardashian in ‘the best’ way! The gorgeous mogul took to her Instagram Stories and showed off some new SKIMS. Check out the video!

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have such a close bond, and that was so evident in Kylie’s latest post on her Instagram Story! In a series of three videos uploaded on January 7, Kylie posed up in her SKIMS and showed them off for her millions of followers to see. The 23-year-old looked absolutely fab and comfortable in the relaxing look, donning some SKIMS lingerie while rocking a pair of white sweatpants.

Ever the fashionista, though, Kylie made sure that her long red hair was styled perfectly. Her long locks simply cascaded down her shoulders and she looked like a total vision while using one of Instagram’s filters to highlight her natural beauty. The third and final video in her Instagram Story post even featured a sweet caption — “the best bras [SKIMS],” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

It was such a sweet gesture for Kylie to show her big sis, 40, some love, especially during what can only be described as an incredibly difficult and trying time in Kim’s personal life. Since January 5, reports have circulated that Kim and her husband of six years, Kanye West, 43, could be heading for a divorce. There have, unfortunately, been some subtle signs that the couple’s marriage is in jeopardy.

Kim was recently spotted out without her wedding ring on, leading many to believe that the circumstances of Kim and Kanye’s union had gone south. But HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that fans shouldn’t necessarily read too much into Kim’s lack of jewelry. “No one should be looking at her ring, whether she’s wearing it or not, as some sort of message,” a source shared with HL.

“She often chooses to go without it for pictures because she likes a clean look,” the insider explained, adding, “And when she’s home chilling out, she doesn’t always wear it and that has been true for many years. It’s nothing new, people are just reading into everything.” As fans continue to speculate the status of Kim and Kanye’s marriage, it’s wonderful to see her youngest sister show her immense support. These two have always been so close, and we cannot wait to see their sisterly bond grow over the course of the next year!