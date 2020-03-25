KarJenner Sisters’ Hottest Romances Of All Time: From Ray J To Kanye & Every Guy In between 

There’s a lot to ‘keep up’ with when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner women! Their relationship history includes rappers, athletes and other famous faces. Here’s a master recap of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall’s past romances!

As we continued to watch the latest drama unfold on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and binge reruns, we’re exposed to all of their past relationships. From seeing Kim Kardashian and her ex, Reggie Bush in old episodes in 2009, to watching her plan a vow renewal with husband, Kanye West in season 17 — it’s certainly been a rollercoaster ride of emotions through the years. Remember when Khloe Kardashian dated French Montana? What about Kendall Jenner‘s fling with NBA player, Blake Griffin? Yes, we do too!

HollywoodLife took a trip back down memory lane to remember Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian‘s romances, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s love interests. While some of the Kar-Jenner women are happily in relationships, others are single and thriving. Take a look at their relationship timelines in our attached gallery.

While not all of their partners have been main characters on their E! reality show — with the exception of Kourt’s ex and the father of her three kids, Lord Scott Disick — the sisters’ husbands, boyfriends, and boy-toys have been snapped in photos with the women. From group vacations to quiet beachside pics, to full-on boss magazine photo shoots together, the Kar-Jenners are not shy about their loved ones. Even Ye’ has sat down in confessionals on KUTWK, a sight we never thought we’d see.

Kim Kardashian & Reggie Bush on the red carpet in Los Angeles, CA in 2009. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Kim and Kanye have been going strong for years, and 2018 was no different. Despite Ye making headlines for his strong political opinions (which seem to sometimes contradict that of Kim’s), #Kimye has shown the public that they can weather any storm together. But, the same can’t be said for her past marriage with Kris Humphries and her other romances with Reggie and Ray J.

Kourtney started 2018 with Younes Bendjima and while they got hot and heavy throughout the first part of the year with steamy vacation pics, they unfortunately called it quits for good that August. Meanwhile, Kylie and Khloé daughters that year with boyfriends Travis Scott, 26, and Tristan Thompson, 27, respectively. Now, Kylie and Travis are rumored to be back together after taking some time apart in 2019. Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan split after he cheated on her with family friend, Jordyn Woods just days before she gave birth in April 2018. And, Khloe’s been single ever since, while Tristan continues to leave flirty comments on her IG.

So if you’re not up to-to-date with the latest KarJenner relationships, or simply want to look back on their year with men, scroll on through the gallery above! Let us know if there’s an old flame you think they should reunite with.