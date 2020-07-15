See Pics
Wells Adams Jogs Shirtless, Plus 15 Other Hunky Stars Exercising Shirtless: Shawn Mendes & More

EXCLUSIVE: Wells Adams jogs shirtless and without a protective face mask in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have had to postpone their engagement due to the constant coronavirus lockdown orders set forth by Governor Newsom and Mayor Eric Garretti. Garrett and Newsom recently ordered all bars, churches and other indoor business and office to close down again as well as public mask order. 14 Jul 2020 Pictured: Wells Adams jogging shirtless. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688684_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis. Pictured: Tyler Cameron,Hannah Brown Ref: SPL5157423 180320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Harry Jowsey out and about with his friend after breaking up with his girlfriend Francesca Farago.
EXCLUSIVE: Wells Adams goes jogging shirtless with a red bandana tied around his neck in Los Angeles on Monday. 08 Jun 2020 Pictured: Wells Adams. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA678698_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Wells Adams was looking more than ‘well-done’ when he went for a run on Los Angeles. He’s the latest Hollywood hunk to get his sweat on without a shirt, joining studs like Tyler Cameron, Blake Griffin, and more.

A hunky looking Wells Adams, 36, left his shirt and protective mask at home when he went for a run on Tuesday, July 14. Considering the temperatures were around the high 80s, who could blame him? While socially distancing himself from his top, Sarah Hyland‘s fiancé rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses and some green shorts while working up quite a sweat while jogging on the streets. While Wells and Sarah, 29, had to put their wedding plans on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems she experiences her own slice of “paradise” with this fit Bachelor alum every night.

Wells Adams goes running without a mask or a shirt in July 2020 (Mega)

Praise be to these men who have kept their gym routines going during the pandemic. Guys like Shawn Mendes and many more are providing a much-needed distraction amid millions of us being stuck at home. Shawn, 21, was seen flexing his muscles while out and about with girlfriend Camila Cabello’s father Alejandro at the basketball court on Wednesday, April 8. The “Stitches” singer has been giving fans glimpses of his hot body over the past month, and we are here for it! He walked around sans shirt with his ladylove in late March, where the two went in for a big kiss in the sunny city of Miami. Shawn is far from the only hunky celeb that has been making us drool with their chiseled abs as of late.

Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has also been bringing it in the near-naked department both outside and during his time in self-isolation. The 27-year-old was seen chatting with a friend while jogging around in nothing but a pair of short shorts and a hat that left little to the imagination. His pal Matt James also posted a super hot Instagram video of him jumping out of the shower last month. Score! Shia Labeouf, 33, meanwhile, got in a good run of his own in Los Angeles in just a pair of workout pants. The Transformers star was able to put his elaborate tattoos on display that covered most of his impressive physique.

We cannot forget about one of the sexiest stars to ever grace our presence on this list: David Beckham! The 44-year-old stripped off his shirt for a kickaround after his MLS team’s first home match was canceled amid the Coronavirus crisis. The soccer legend has been making hearts melt for years with his toned bod, and he appears to show no signs of slowing down in that department anytime soon!

There have also been hotties like Tom Holland and Outlanders star Sam Heughan that have been working it out on social media much to their fans’ happiness. Make sure to click on our gallery above to see all of the shirtless stars in action!