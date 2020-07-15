Wells Adams Jogs Shirtless, Plus 15 Other Hunky Stars Exercising Shirtless: Shawn Mendes & More

Wells Adams was looking more than ‘well-done’ when he went for a run on Los Angeles. He’s the latest Hollywood hunk to get his sweat on without a shirt, joining studs like Tyler Cameron, Blake Griffin, and more.

A hunky looking Wells Adams, 36, left his shirt and protective mask at home when he went for a run on Tuesday, July 14. Considering the temperatures were around the high 80s, who could blame him? While socially distancing himself from his top, Sarah Hyland‘s fiancé rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses and some green shorts while working up quite a sweat while jogging on the streets. While Wells and Sarah, 29, had to put their wedding plans on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems she experiences her own slice of “paradise” with this fit Bachelor alum every night.

Praise be to these men who have kept their gym routines going during the pandemic. Guys like Shawn Mendes and many more are providing a much-needed distraction amid millions of us being stuck at home. Shawn, 21, was seen flexing his muscles while out and about with girlfriend Camila Cabello’s father Alejandro at the basketball court on Wednesday, April 8. The “Stitches” singer has been giving fans glimpses of his hot body over the past month, and we are here for it! He walked around sans shirt with his ladylove in late March, where the two went in for a big kiss in the sunny city of Miami. Shawn is far from the only hunky celeb that has been making us drool with their chiseled abs as of late.

Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has also been bringing it in the near-naked department both outside and during his time in self-isolation. The 27-year-old was seen chatting with a friend while jogging around in nothing but a pair of short shorts and a hat that left little to the imagination. His pal Matt James also posted a super hot Instagram video of him jumping out of the shower last month. Score! Shia Labeouf, 33, meanwhile, got in a good run of his own in Los Angeles in just a pair of workout pants. The Transformers star was able to put his elaborate tattoos on display that covered most of his impressive physique.

We cannot forget about one of the sexiest stars to ever grace our presence on this list: David Beckham! The 44-year-old stripped off his shirt for a kickaround after his MLS team’s first home match was canceled amid the Coronavirus crisis. The soccer legend has been making hearts melt for years with his toned bod, and he appears to show no signs of slowing down in that department anytime soon!

There have also been hotties like Tom Holland and Outlanders star Sam Heughan that have been working it out on social media much to their fans’ happiness. Make sure to click on our gallery above to see all of the shirtless stars in action!