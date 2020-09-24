Pelotons Are Sold Out, But You Can Get The Same Workout With This Exercise Bike For A Third Of The Price

Working out at home is the new normal & if you weren’t able to buy a Peleton because they’re sold out, then you’re in luck because this exercise bike is currently on sale for a third of the price & you can shop it here!

Ever since the quarantine started over five months ago, gyms have been shut down, and working out at home has become the main source of exercise for most of us. Peleton bikes have been all the rage this past year but because they were in such high demand, they are currently sold out and no one can get their hands on one. Luckily, you don’t need a high-end bike to get a great workout in and this BCAN Folding Exercise Bike is currently on sale for just $136 on Amazon!

The stationary bike is slim and doesn’t take up too much space in the house, which makes it perfect for an apartment. It holds up to 330 pounds and has a magnetic system that makes the bike quiet so you don’t wake up anyone in the house while you ride. The best part is, it comes with a big LED monitor that records your speed, distance, time, heart rate, pulse, and calories burned. The bike uses an Unlimited Magnetic Tension control system which allows you to make your workout easier or more difficult depending on the mood you’re in.

The bike is great for people ranging in 4.8′ to 6.2′ in height and it comes equipped with a soft seat and a backrest so you aren’t hunched over while you workout. For all of you who live in an apartment and don’t want the bike to take up space – you’re going to love this feature – the bike folds up! Once folded, it measures 46″ height, 22″ length, and 19.6″ weight. Once you’re done using it, simply fold it up and he’ll it to storage using the wheels attached to the base.

