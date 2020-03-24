See Pic
Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello & Shirtless Shawn Mendes Kiss While Getting Fresh Air Amid Quarantining Together

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes kissing
MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Los Angeles, CA - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes leave Shawn's Grammy's After Party at 40 Love. Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shawn Mendes (L) and Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 November 2019. Press Room - 2019 American Music Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. 16 Nov 2019 Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550634_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Editor

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are quarantining together in Miami, and things seem to be going very well. They stepped out for some fresh air and coffee over the weekend and shared a passionate kiss!

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes haven’t toned down their PDA, even while in quarantine. The singers were spotted kissing outside in Miami over the weekend, despite social distancing orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shawn, 21, who is shirtless in the new paparazzi photo, is pictured pulling Camila, 23, close for a sultry kiss.

The “Senorita” collaborators were surrounded by tall trees that blocked the sun as they walked outside with coffee mugs in hand. Camila wore a blue and green patterned sundress, with her dark hair down and wavy as both blew in the wind. She stepped out in a simple pair of flip flops.

Meanwhile, a shirtless Shawn showed off his long and toned torso. He sported black swim shorts and the same color slides on his bare feet. Shawn, who appeared to have his curly hair pushed back in a headband, sported a thick rope-like necklace.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes kissing
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes kiss outside in Miami over the March 20 (2020) weekend. (Photo credit: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID)

The couple‘s outing during quarantine came just a few days after they connected with fans during an Instagram Live concert and fan Q&A together on Friday, March 20. Camila and Shawn’s acoustic set was part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, “a virtual no-contact concert that aims to encourage everyone to take action and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“We’re gonna sing a few songs today, because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring,” Camila said in the beginning of the livestream on Friday, March 20. “It doesn’t,” she continued, explaining, “This is a crazy time, and we’re all gonna come out of this together. We’re gonna pull through, and we’re gonna try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime, and so that’s what this is for,” Camila continued before warning fans that their impromptu concert wouldn’t be perfect.

Camila and Shawn performing Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me,” Zedd‘s “Lost In Japan,” along with her hit, “Havana,” and their joint 2019 single “Señorita.” In the midst of their mini concert, Shawn added that “this is a time where everybody should be extremely forgiving and kind to each other.

At the end of the session, Shawn chimed in to comfort fans amid this global health crisis.

“Guys, before we go, we love you,” he said. “We love you so much. We care about everyone. Again, I just want to say be patient with yourself. Please do. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve right now.”

The couple also noted that they’ve been binging Harry Potter movies from start to finish while in quarantine together. Shawn admitted that he’s always been a big fan of the wizard-ing world, while Camila is a newcomer to the magic.