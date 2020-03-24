Camila Cabello & Shirtless Shawn Mendes Kiss While Getting Fresh Air Amid Quarantining Together

Meanwhile, a shirtless Shawn showed off his long and toned torso. He sported black swim shorts and the same color slides on his bare feet. Shawn, who appeared to have his curly hair pushed back in a headband, sported a thick rope-like necklace.

The “Senorita” collaborators were surrounded by tall trees that blocked the sun as they walked outside with coffee mugs in hand. Camila wore a blue and green patterned sundress, with her dark hair down and wavy as both blew in the wind. She stepped out in a simple pair of flip flops.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes kiss outside in Miami over the March 20 (2020) weekend. (Photo credit: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID)

The couple‘s outing during quarantine came just a few days after they connected with fans during an Instagram Live concert and fan Q&A together on Friday, March 20. Camila and Shawn’s acoustic set was part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, “a virtual no-contact concert that aims to encourage everyone to take action and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“We’re gonna sing a few songs today, because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring,” Camila said in the beginning of the livestream on Friday, March 20. “It doesn’t,” she continued, explaining, “This is a crazy time, and we’re all gonna come out of this together. We’re gonna pull through, and we’re gonna try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime, and so that’s what this is for,” Camila continued before warning fans that their impromptu concert wouldn’t be perfect.

Camila and Shawn performing Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me,” Zedd‘s “Lost In Japan,” along with her hit, “Havana,” and their joint 2019 single “Señorita.” In the midst of their mini concert, Shawn added that “this is a time where everybody should be extremely forgiving and kind to each other.

At the end of the session, Shawn chimed in to comfort fans amid this global health crisis.

“Guys, before we go, we love you,” he said. “We love you so much. We care about everyone. Again, I just want to say be patient with yourself. Please do. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve right now.”

The couple also noted that they’ve been binging Harry Potter movies from start to finish while in quarantine together. Shawn admitted that he’s always been a big fan of the wizard-ing world, while Camila is a newcomer to the magic.