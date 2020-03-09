Camila Cabello Admits It’s ‘Exhausting’ To Date Shawn Mendes: ‘We’re Trying To Calm Down’ 

Camila Cabello is happier than ever dating Shawn Mendes, however, that doesn’t mean things don’t get overwhelming at times. The ‘Havana’ singer revealed that being in love with him can be tiring, and here’s why.

Camila Cabello is getting real about love. The “Havana” singer, 23, opened up about the trials and tribulations of loving boyfriend, Shawn Mendes in a recent interview, where she admitted that sometimes it’s just too much at this stage in their lives. But, they’re navigating young love in the best way they can.

“I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” Camila said when asked if she and Shawn, 21, have any plans to make more music together, following the success of their No. 1 single, “Señorita.” Camila was speaking with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 in London on March 6.

Hill then asked if the couple were too “busy” to record together, to which Camila replied, “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.” She added, “We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down!”

The interviewer jokingly asked, “Too busy in other ways?”

“No, no. I meant emotionally! Dang it,” Camila said with a laugh.

The former Fifth Harmony singer gushed about her boyfriend’s new facial hair, which he showed off at her 23rd birthday party at the Blackpool Tower in England on March 4.

“I won’t say that that’s my influence, but I really like it,” Camila said about Shawn’s scruff. “I think he likes it but he’s never had it this long before, and I’m just like, ‘Don’t shave it. I like it.’”

Camila and Shawn first sparked romance rumors after the sultry music video for their collab “Señorita”, dropped last June. Not long after, the pair continued to fuel the dating buzz with numerous PDA-filled dates. Ironically, news of Camila’s breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hussey broke right around the time of the music video’s release.

The singers, who kept their relationship private in its early stages, have known each other for years. They previously explained how their friendship blossomed through sharing similar experiences concerning fame, supporting each other and writing songs together.