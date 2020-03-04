See Pics
Camila Cabello Is All Smiles With Shawn Mendes At Her ‘Cinderella’-Themed Birthday Bash — Pics

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Los Angeles, CA - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes leave Shawn's Grammy's After Party at 40 Love. Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shawn Mendes (L) and Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 November 2019. Press Room - 2019 American Music Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. 16 Nov 2019 Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550634_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
For her 23rd birthday, Camila Cabello took a break from filming the new ‘Cinderella’ movie and celebrated with a huge party — and her man, Shawn Mendes, flew in for the occasion!

Camila Cabello turned 23 on March 3, and she celebrated in STYLE! The singer, who is currently in England while filming Cinderella, had a party on the night of her big day, and it was completely Cinderella themed. Cast and crew members posted photos on social media, which showed Camila’s pumpkin carriage cake and more. Director Kay Cannon shared a pic of Camila smiling wide with excitement at the party, with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, by her side. The lovebirds were glowing as they happily celebrated Camila’s big day.

In another pic, the happy couple posed for a selfie with Camila’s co-star, Fra Fee. Fra’s pics also show Camila blowing out her candles, and stuffing some cake in her mouth, too. On Camila’s own Instagram Story, she posted several behind-the-scenes videos of herself dancing with some friends at the party, and overall, it looked like she had an incredible time! Of course, filming Cinderella has been quite time consuming, but the group definitely got to let loose at Camila’s birthday celebration.

After going public with their relationship during the summer of 2019, Camila and Shawn have been much more low-key in 2020. Back in January, they both attended the Grammy Awards, but opted to walk the red carpet separately. However, they reunited at an after-party, and videos from the wild night out showed them packing on the PDA inside.

Camila and Shawn were friends for years before their relationship became romantic last year. Camila sings all about the feelings changing on her album, Romance, which was released in December. Meanwhile, fans are anxiously waiting for some new music from Shawn, and once it’s here, we’ll hopefully get HIS side of this love story in some songs!