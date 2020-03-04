For her 23rd birthday, Camila Cabello took a break from filming the new ‘Cinderella’ movie and celebrated with a huge party — and her man, Shawn Mendes, flew in for the occasion!

Camila Cabello turned 23 on March 3, and she celebrated in STYLE! The singer, who is currently in England while filming Cinderella, had a party on the night of her big day, and it was completely Cinderella themed. Cast and crew members posted photos on social media, which showed Camila’s pumpkin carriage cake and more. Director Kay Cannon shared a pic of Camila smiling wide with excitement at the party, with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, by her side. The lovebirds were glowing as they happily celebrated Camila’s big day.

In another pic, the happy couple posed for a selfie with Camila’s co-star, Fra Fee. Fra’s pics also show Camila blowing out her candles, and stuffing some cake in her mouth, too. On Camila’s own Instagram Story, she posted several behind-the-scenes videos of herself dancing with some friends at the party, and overall, it looked like she had an incredible time! Of course, filming Cinderella has been quite time consuming, but the group definitely got to let loose at Camila’s birthday celebration.

After going public with their relationship during the summer of 2019, Camila and Shawn have been much more low-key in 2020. Back in January, they both attended the Grammy Awards, but opted to walk the red carpet separately. However, they reunited at an after-party, and videos from the wild night out showed them packing on the PDA inside.

Camila and Shawn were friends for years before their relationship became romantic last year. Camila sings all about the feelings changing on her album, Romance, which was released in December. Meanwhile, fans are anxiously waiting for some new music from Shawn, and once it’s here, we’ll hopefully get HIS side of this love story in some songs!