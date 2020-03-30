Watch
Tyler Cameron Hops Out Of The Shower Shirtless As Hannah Brown Seemingly Waits For Him In Bed

THE BACHELORETTE - "1501" - It's a tractor...It's a plane...It's the self-appointed king of the jungle! Hannah's search for fierce love is matched with fierce competition as one hopeful bachelor sets a high bar by jumping the fence, while another pops out from the limo, in true beast fashion. At the end of the day, whether he is a golf pro looking to be Hannah's hole-in-one, a Box King seeking a woman who checks all his boxes, or a man with a custom-made pizza delivery, everyone wants a piece of Hannah's heart on the highly anticipated 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron keep fit during Corona Pandemic as they are seen working out with friends in South Florida. The two have been spending all week together including Wednesday afternoon as they were spotted during a work out with friends at a local sports field close to Tyler's house. Tyler and Hannah were seen chatting away as the group took a break in the shade form the Florida sun.
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis.
THE BACHELORETTE - "1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Thanks to Tyler Cameron’s pal, Matt James, we have some epic new footage of Tyler and Hannah Brown in quarantine — and it appears to reveal that they’ve been sharing a bed!

Matt James is giving us the quarantine content we all need right now! Matt is part of Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown’squarantine crew‘ in Florida, and he snapped new footage of the pair on March 29. While taking a tour of the home where the group is staying, Matt approaches Tyler in the bathroom. The Bachelorette star is completely stripped down, using nothing but a towel to cover up his unmentionables. His abs are on full display as Matt films him from a full-body angle.

The tour around the house continues, and eventually, Matt comes to Hannah laying in bed. Fans claim that she’s in the bed in Tyler’s room, and she appears to be doing some online shopping while waiting for him to return from his shower. Hannah is on one side of the bed, seemingly saving the other side for someone else to join her. Hannah and Tyler have not revealed the status of their relationship throughout their quarantine, but fans are definitely speculating that things are heating up between them!

Hannah and Tyler first met on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, but she dumped him at the final rose ceremony. After she broke up with her final pick, Jed Wyatt, she asked Tyler out, and they met up in August. However, by that time, he was already seeing Gigi Hadid, who he dated for a few months until they broke up in October.

In February, Tyler’s mom suddenly and unexpectedly passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm. Hannah flew to Florida to support Tyler, and they seemingly re-connected. She returned home for a few days after that, but returned to Florida in mid-March, and has been quarantined there with Tyler and his friends ever since.

The group has been documenting their isolation adventures like crazy on social media. They’ve posted dozens of TikTok videos, and things certainly seem to be pretty flirty between Tyler and Hannah. In one video, he “got into her pants” by wearing her clothes in the ‘switch up’ challenge, and in another, he jokingly FREAKED out over the possibility of kissing her during a game of spin the bottle. Even if there is nothing romantic going on between these two, it’s clear they’re enjoying each other’s company during this tough time!