Hannah Brown Poses In A Sexy Superwoman Costume Alongside A Shirtless Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown dressed up like a sexy Superwoman alongside her hunky pal Tyler Cameron who broke a sweat while shirtless!

So much eye candy to gaze at! Hannah Brown, 25, appeared to have gotten in quite the workout with Tyler Cameron, 27, during their “super Saturday” on March 21. They were joined by two of Tyler’s equally handsome friends with all parties involved showing a ton of skin while out and about. The former Bachelorette star put her toned body on display in a midriff-baring Superwoman outfit that included a rolled up t-shirt, short shorts, blue socks, sneakers and yes… a cape! Tyler, meanwhile, left fans drooling by working out with her in a Superman costume. Well, it wasn’t much of a costume as the majority of it was below his waist as he opted to break a sweat while shirtless as did his chiseled pals!

Things got even more adorable between Hannah and Tyler that day when he challenged her to a delightfully funny competition. It involved her copying everything that he was doing and if she was successful she would win $400! Hilarity (and cuteness) ensued as Tyler did a bunch of dance moves with his hands which she perfectly did as well. She won the money as a result which left him in a state of sweet fury amid her happiness that she just pocketed a bunch of cash. Social media fans were amused, with one writing, “Can’t get enough or these TWO!!! Thank You for keeping us entertained.”

Hannah caught the attention of millions one day earlier when she posed in nothing but a teeny baby blue bikini. The Alabama native was all smiles for the set of pics which earned her endless compliments from fans and fellow Bachelor Nation alum like like Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, and Desiree Siegfried, 33, who said she looked “beautiful” while some wondered if Tyler was the one who took the pic given how much time they have spent together recently.

The former reality television couple have been spending quite a lot of time together in the sunny state of Florida. They participated in the Flip The Switch challenge where Tyler looked pretty darn good in her spaghetti strap top and shorts. Here’s hoping we see more precious moments from these two in the future!