Tyler Cameron ‘Finally Gets Into Hannah Brown’s Pants’ For Epic ‘Flip The Switch’ TikTok Challenge — Watch

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown, and their quarantine crew are staying busy! On March 19, the squad showed off their dance moves to hilarious effect for their ‘Flipped The Switch’ TikTok challenge!

The fun in Florida has yet to end for Tyler Cameron, 27, Hannah Brown, 25, and their quarantine crew! On March 18, the gang took to TikTok for yet another epic video showing off their skills in front of the mirror. With Drake‘s song “Nonstop” playing in the background, Hannah and two other women showed off their dance moves in a mirror selfie video. When Drake’s line “flipped the switch” hit, suddenly, Tyler and two of his pals appeared mimicking the dance moves — and wearing the women’s clothing! It was a positively hilarious clip, which you can see below, that has only added fuel to the fire as to whether Tyler and Hannah have rekindled their Bachelorette romance!

Although Hannah didn’t initially choose Tyler during her stint as The Bachelorette in 2019, the former lead and season runner-up have maintained quite a tight bond since seemingly going their separate ways. So much so, in fact, that they are staying together with friends in south Florida — near Tyler’s hometown — amid the Coronavirus pandemic. On March 16, Tyler and Hannah were first spotted enjoying some sand and sun at the beach with pals. Tyler sported a pair of palm tree-clad swim trunks while Hannah sizzled in a white hot bikini. The duo appeared to have a great time, taking a dip in the water and playing a bit of volleyball! The sighting came just after Tyler was spotted picking Hannah up at the airport on March 15, too!

While Bachelor Nation has been yearning to know if sparks are flying between the former lovebirds once again, they can rest assured that the pair are incredibly comfortable with one another for right now. “Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They have been through things together that other people could never relate to and they just have a connection. However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond. Tyler completely respects Hannah as a person and thinks she has always handled herself with class no matter what has happened between them. He has seen a different side of her since leaving the show and although he always knew what an incredible woman she was, he sees how genuine she truly is.”

Although the duo’s “special bond” only appears to be friendly, that could change over time! “They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening,” the source continued. “That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road; they do have a very real connection.” Regardless, we cannot wait to see how these two continue to spend their time together!