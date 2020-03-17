Hannah Brown Hits The Beach In Bikini With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Rumors: Pics

Fun in the sun! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continued to keep fans guessing when they were spotted at the beach in South Florida with a group of pals following the duo’s recent reunions!

These former Bachelorette stars may have just found paradise! Hannah Brown, 25, and her former flame Tyler Cameron, 27, were spotted soaking up the sun on Monday, March 16, with a few pals just outside of Tyler’s hometown, Juniper, FL. Tyler and Hannah appeared to be in great spirits during their day in the sun and sand. Tyler showed off his abs and sported tropical, palm tree clad swim trunks while Hannah showed off her slim figure in a white bikini. The duo enjoyed some time in the water and playing a game of volleyball with their pals, all of which you can see here. This latest sighting is simply adding fuel to the fire that the former flames have rekindled their romance!

Just one day prior to their beach day, Tyler was spotted at Palm Beach International Airport picking up Hannah after her long, delayed-flight-filled journey back to Florida! A number of fans took to their social media accounts after spotting their pair loading Hannah’s luggage into Tyler’s car once she had landed. Furthermore, Hannah’s March 15 trip back to Florida came quickly after she was spotted attending a school spirit event with Tyler, following his mother’s memorial service.

Beyond the romance rumors, though, Hannah has really been there for Tyler over the last few weeks. On March 4, news broke that Tyler’s mother, Andrea Cameron, sadly passed away at the age of 55 from a brain aneursym on Feb. 29. The news took an intense, emotional toll on Tyler and his siblings, but Hannah was right there to lend her support. After Tyler posted a heartbreaking video that captured his last walk with his dearly departed mom, Hannah immediately took to the comments section of the Instagram post, leaving nothing but kind, loving words.“Your momma would be really really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC,” she wrote next to a heart emoji.

Clearly, there is still so much love and admiration between these two, whose relationship didn’t exactly start in the most conventional way. Fans will remember that Tyler and Hannah met during Hannah’s stint as The Bachelorette in 2019. Throughout their journey, Tyler was someone who clearly stood out to Hannah, leading him to be one of her final two suitors by the end of the season. Although Hannah went on to accept, and then break off, her engagement with Jed Wyatt, Hannah and Tyler always remained close. Fans will have to continue to wait and see whether the sparks between these two are flying once again!