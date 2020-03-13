Hannah Brown Comforts Tyler Cameron After He Opens Up About Mom: She’d Be ‘Proud’ Of You
Hannah Brown left a beautiful message for Tyler Cameron on Instagram after he shared a heartbreaking video about his late mother.
Tyler Cameron‘s life changed forever when his mother Andrea passed suddenly after a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 29 at the age of 55. The 27-year-old posted a truly heartbreaking video on Friday, March 13, that showed he and his family saying their final goodbyes to her. “Walking our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” he wrote. Hannah Brown, 25, who initially met Tyler during her stint as The Bachelorette in 2019, wrote a super sweet message for him in the comments section. “Your momma would be really really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC,” she wrote next to a heart emoji.
This isn’t the first time that Hannah has left Tyler some kind words in the wake of his mother’s unfortunate passing. She, in similar fashion, wrote another heart emoji after he initially revealed the news about her death on Monday, March 2. Other Bachelor Nation stars who followed suit included Ben Higgins, Hannah Goodwin and Katie Morton. “I can’t tell you how sorry I am. Sending you guys all of the love and prayers in the world,” Katie wrote.
Hannah, who has maintained a good relationship with Tyler after all the drama that surrounded them during her Bachelorette season, went above and beyond when she showed up to his home state of Florida from Los Angeles, California to be there for him and attend a school event with him in the city of Jupiter on Monday, March 9 after his mom’s memorial.
What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life. We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times. . . We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity. . In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else. . . I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted. The statistics show that people believe in the process but are not willing to check yes. This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it. . . Love you forever momma ❤️
A smiling photo of the two at the school showed up on social media after one of the school’s attendees posted it on Facebook. “When Hannah B and Tyler C visit your school…March 9, 2020. Jupiter, Florida,” the caption for the photo read.