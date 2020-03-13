Hannah Brown Comforts Tyler Cameron After He Opens Up About Mom: She’d Be ‘Proud’ Of You

Hannah Brown left a beautiful message for Tyler Cameron on Instagram after he shared a heartbreaking video about his late mother.

Tyler Cameron‘s life changed forever when his mother Andrea passed suddenly after a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 29 at the age of 55. The 27-year-old posted a truly heartbreaking video on Friday, March 13, that showed he and his family saying their final goodbyes to her. “Walking our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” he wrote. Hannah Brown, 25, who initially met Tyler during her stint as The Bachelorette in 2019, wrote a super sweet message for him in the comments section. “Your momma would be really really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC,” she wrote next to a heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Hannah has left Tyler some kind words in the wake of his mother’s unfortunate passing. She, in similar fashion, wrote another heart emoji after he initially revealed the news about her death on Monday, March 2. Other Bachelor Nation stars who followed suit included Ben Higgins, Hannah Goodwin and Katie Morton. “I can’t tell you how sorry I am. Sending you guys all of the love and prayers in the world,” Katie wrote.

Hannah, who has maintained a good relationship with Tyler after all the drama that surrounded them during her Bachelorette season, went above and beyond when she showed up to his home state of Florida from Los Angeles, California to be there for him and attend a school event with him in the city of Jupiter on Monday, March 9 after his mom’s memorial.

A smiling photo of the two at the school showed up on social media after one of the school’s attendees posted it on Facebook. “When Hannah B and Tyler C visit your school…March 9, 2020. Jupiter, Florida,” the caption for the photo read.