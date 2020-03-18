Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown’s ‘Special Bond’ Revealed After Their Florida Beach Date

A HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVE details on what’s really going on between Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown after their hot Florida beach date.

“Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Tuesday, March 17. “They have been through things together that other people could never relate to and they just have a connection. However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond. Tyler completely respects Hannah as a person and thinks she has always handled herself with class no matter what has happened between them. He has seen a different side of her since leaving the show and although he always knew what an incredible woman she was, he sees how genuine she truly is.”

Another HL source touched on how some of the Bachelor Nation fanbase really wants to see them together after they’ve been spotted out with one another multiple times recently. “Tyler has a lot of close friends with him right now, including Hannah. They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening. That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road, they do have a very real connection. But as of now they are not back together.”

There has been a ton of speculation over the status of Tyler and Hannah’s relationship after photos surfaced of him picking her up from Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, March 15. Eyebrows were raised even further when they hit the beach together in Florida on Monday, March 16, where the former Bachelorette star stunned in a skimpy bikini.

Hannah has also been a source of comfort for Tyler after his mother Andrea passed suddenly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 29 at the age of 55. “Your momma would be really really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC,” she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram dedication he made about his late mom.