Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown’s ‘Special Bond’ Revealed After Their Florida Beach Date

Tyler Cameron Hannah Brown
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - "1501" - It's a tractor...It's a plane...It's the self-appointed king of the jungle! Hannah's search for fierce love is matched with fierce competition as one hopeful bachelor sets a high bar by jumping the fence, while another pops out from the limo, in true beast fashion. At the end of the day, whether he is a golf pro looking to be Hannah's hole-in-one, a Box King seeking a woman who checks all his boxes, or a man with a custom-made pizza delivery, everyone wants a piece of Hannah's heart on the highly anticipated 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)TYLER C., HANNAH BROWN
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis. Pictured: Tyler Cameron,Hannah Brown Ref: SPL5157423 180320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
THE BACHELORETTE - "1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon)MIKE, DUSTIN, HANNAH BROWN, TYLER C.
THE BACHELORETTE - "1507" - Bitter tensions that have been building throughout the season finally explode. Amsterdam's spectacular tulips frame the most challenging decision Hannah will make so far. Which men will she choose to take her home and introduce to their families? She is also falling for multiple men, complicating the already difficult situation. The lucky recipient of the first one-on-one date shares a romantic boat trip with Hannah along the city's famed canals. Will they be able to elevate their connection sufficiently to guarantee him a rose? One man's anxiety level shoots up when he learns that he and Hannah will explore The Hague on horseback. Will he be able to open up enough to justify receiving a rose? Another bachelor decides to throw caution to the wind and puts his heart on the line in a late-night visit to the Bachelorette, leading Hannah to make an unexpected decision. The Mauritshuis Museum, displaying paintings of the Old Masters, is the site for the final one-on-one date, which results in a stunning outcome. Hannah takes her remaining men to the bustling cheese market in Gouda and the magnificent Town Hall for the high-stakes three-on-one date, which provides one of the most riveting and explosive scenes this season. Who will survive and who will be sent packing? Find out on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JULY 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon)TYLER C., HANNAH BROWN View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Editor

A HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVE details on what’s really going on between Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown after their hot Florida beach date.

Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Tuesday, March 17. “They have been through things together that other people could never relate to and they just have a connection. However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond. Tyler completely respects Hannah as a person and thinks she has always handled herself with class no matter what has happened between them. He has seen a different side of her since leaving the show and although he always knew what an incredible woman she was, he sees how genuine she truly is.”

Another HL source touched on how some of the Bachelor Nation fanbase really wants to see them together after they’ve been spotted out with one another multiple times recently. “Tyler has a lot of close friends with him right now, including Hannah. They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening. That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road, they do have a very real connection.  But as of now they are not back together.”

There has been a ton of speculation over the status of Tyler and Hannah’s relationship after photos surfaced of him picking her up from Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, March 15. Eyebrows were raised even further when they hit the beach together in Florida on Monday, March 16, where the former Bachelorette star stunned in a skimpy bikini.

Tyler Cameron Hannah Brown
Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown together. Credit: ABC

Hannah has also been a source of comfort for Tyler after his mother Andrea passed suddenly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 29 at the age of 55. “Your momma would be really really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC,” she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram dedication he made about his late mom.