Hannah Brown Stuns In Baby Blue Bikini After Relationship With Tyler Cameron Is Revealed

Hannah Brown looked absolutely gorgeous in a new set of photos of her rocking a blue bikini after her ‘special bond’ with Tyler Cameron was revealed.

So much fun! Hannah Brown, 25, was all smiles in a new set of Instagram pics posted on Friday, March 20. The former Bachelorette star showed off her amazing physique in a teeny baby blue bikini amid her posing amongst a bunch of lush greenery. She also provided an uplifting caption to the pics amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic, saying, “What’s more contagious than a smile. Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation.” Fellow Bachelor Nation stars like Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, and Desiree Siegfried, 33, said she looked “beautiful” while some wondered if hunky Tyler Cameron, 27, was the one who took the pic given how much time they have spent together recently.

Bachelor Nation fans have been scratching their heads over the status of Hannah and Tyler’s relationship lately as they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. Photos surfaced of him picking her up from Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, March 15. Eyebrows were raised even further when they hit the beach together in Florida on Monday, March 16, where the former Bachelorette star stunned in a skimpy bikini.

Nothing to see here folks… at least for now. “Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Tuesday, March 17. “They have been through things together that other people could never relate to and they just have a connection. However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond. Tyler completely respects Hannah as a person and thinks she has always handled herself with class no matter what has happened between them. He has seen a different side of her since leaving the show and although he always knew what an incredible woman she was, he sees how genuine she truly is.”

“Tyler has a lot of close friends with him right now, including Hannah. They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening,” another HL source revealed. “That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road, they do have a very real connection. But as of now they are not back together.”