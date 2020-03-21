See Pic
Hannah Brown Stuns In Baby Blue Bikini After Relationship With Tyler Cameron Is Revealed

THE BACHELORETTE - "1501" - It's a tractor...It's a plane...It's the self-appointed king of the jungle! Hannah's search for fierce love is matched with fierce competition as one hopeful bachelor sets a high bar by jumping the fence, while another pops out from the limo, in true beast fashion. At the end of the day, whether he is a golf pro looking to be Hannah's hole-in-one, a Box King seeking a woman who checks all his boxes, or a man with a custom-made pizza delivery, everyone wants a piece of Hannah's heart on the highly anticipated 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron keep fit during Corona Pandemic as they are seen working out with friends in South Florida. The two have been spending all week together including Wednesday afternoon as they were spotted during a work out with friends at a local sports field close to Tyler's house. Tyler and Hannah were seen chatting away as the group took a break in the shade form the Florida sun.
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis.
THE BACHELORETTE - "1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Hannah Brown looked absolutely gorgeous in a new set of photos of her rocking a blue bikini after her ‘special bond’ with Tyler Cameron was revealed.

So much fun! Hannah Brown, 25, was all smiles in a new set of Instagram pics posted on Friday, March 20. The former Bachelorette star showed off her amazing physique in a teeny baby blue bikini amid her posing amongst a bunch of lush greenery. She also provided an uplifting caption to the pics amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic, saying, “What’s more contagious than a smile. Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation.” Fellow Bachelor Nation stars like Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, and Desiree Siegfried, 33, said she looked “beautiful” while some wondered if hunky Tyler Cameron, 27, was the one who took the pic given how much time they have spent together recently.

Bachelor Nation fans have been scratching their heads over the status of Hannah and Tyler’s relationship lately as they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. Photos surfaced of him picking her up from Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, March 15. Eyebrows were raised even further when they hit the beach together in Florida on Monday, March 16, where the former Bachelorette star stunned in a skimpy bikini.

Nothing to see here folks… at least for now. “Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Tuesday, March 17. “They have been through things together that other people could never relate to and they just have a connection. However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond. Tyler completely respects Hannah as a person and thinks she has always handled herself with class no matter what has happened between them. He has seen a different side of her since leaving the show and although he always knew what an incredible woman she was, he sees how genuine she truly is.”

Tyler has a lot of close friends with him right now, including Hannah. They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening,” another HL source revealed. “That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road, they do have a very real connection.  But as of now they are not back together.”