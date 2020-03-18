Watch
Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Confirm They’re In Same ‘Quarantine Crew’ With Epic TikTok

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron fueled speculation about their relationship by starring in the same TikTok video while quarantining together during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans are dying to know what’s going on between Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, and they increased speculation that they’re dating with a new video on March 17. Hannah is currently spending time with Tyler and his friends in Florida, and the group showed off their dance moves with a TikTok video. The clip starts out with Tyler and three guys revealing their moves by the pool, and eventually, it’s Hannah and the girls’ turn. Tyler is shirtless in his portion, while Hannah shows off her bikini body in a blue two-piece.

The group created an entire TikTok account called @QuarantineCrew to post their video, so hopefully we’ll be seeing more from them! Hannah also posted a video on her own page, in which she shoots a basketball into a hoop by the pool. In the background, Tyler can be heard making fun of her for not being able to “figure out waterproof mascara,” which is a reference to her mascara running while she cried during a conversation with Peter Weber on The Bachelor earlier this year. In the pool video, Hannah’s mascara is also visible beneath her eyes.

Hannah and Tyler’s relationship did not work out when he was on her season of The Bachelorette (she chose Jed Wyatt over him during the final rose ceremony, but ended her relationship with Jed just weeks later). However, the two reconnected following the death of Tyler’s mother earlier this year.

Hannah flew to Tyler’s hometown in Florida to be with him after his mom, Andrea Cameron’s, death. Then, she returned to Florida on March 14, and he was photographed picking her up from the airport. They spent the day soaking up the sun on the beach with friends on March 16, as well.

It’s unclear how long Hannah plans to stay with Tyler, but with officials warning citizens to self quarantine and limit travel (if possible), it seems she could be stuck in Florida for quite some time. Luckily, it looks like she’s already fitting right in with Tyler’s crew!