EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Has Invited Kim Kardashian To Miami For His NYE Special

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is looking to ring in 2022 with Kim Kardashian by his side, as he co-hosts a New Years’ Eve special with Miley Cyrus.

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, Pete Davidson, 28, definitely wants Kim Kardashian, 41, to be his kiss at midnight. A source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he invited the SKIMS founder to join him, as he parties in the new year in Miami. Pete thinks that spending the night with Kim, as he co-hosts a NYE special with Miley Cyrus would be the perfect way to put a cap on 2021.

The source said that Pete’s career and personal life are both ” going amazing,” and he’s really excited to celebrate it all on NYE, after plenty of romantic holiday outings. Ultimately, it’s all up to Kim whether she wants to celebrate with him. “As New Year’s comes closer, he has already asked for Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the source said. “He’s leaving it all in her hands on if she wants to join or not, the invite has been made.”

Despite Pete’s hopes, he’s also keeping in mind that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise with the omicron variant, and he hopes that doesn’t interfere with his special. “Something on the complete other side of the spectrum is that he really hopes that he doesn’t catch Covid before New Year’s. The final SNL being changed was one thing, but this would be a big disappointment as he has a lot planned for the special as he would like to make this show amazing in every way and a yearly event,” the source explained.

Ultimately, both his invite to Kim and his worry about COVID influenced both of the big things the SNL star wants for New Year’s Eve. “So, if he had two wishes this New Year’s it would be for it to be healthy and happy one with Kim. He wouldn’t want anything more,” the source said.