How Kim Kardashian Feels Ahead Of 7th Wedding Anniversary To Kanye West Amid Divorce
Kim Kardashian will ‘think about’ her upcoming 7th wedding anniversary with estranged husband Kanye West when it approaches on May 24, and feels a specific way about their split.
Kim Kardashian, 40, isn’t letting her seventh wedding anniversary with Kanye West, 43, go by without a thought, but she’s not focusing on any sadness about their divorce either. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who wed the rapper back on May 24, 2014, is “feeling fine” as they remain apart on the upcoming day and plans to keep “moving forward” with her life, three months after she filed for divorce.
“She has the kids almost all of the time and she’s very, very happy,” a different source previously told us about Kim’s state of mind after the divorce filing. “She finally is turning a corner and getting to a better place with her new normal. Kim is so happy. She’s over the moon. She’s finally free to enjoy herself and the world is opening up and she doesn’t have to worry about him.”