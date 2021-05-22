How Kim Kardashian Feels Ahead Of 7th Wedding Anniversary To Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian will ‘think about’ her upcoming 7th wedding anniversary with estranged husband Kanye West when it approaches on May 24, and feels a specific way about their split.

Kim Kardashian, 40, isn’t letting her seventh wedding anniversary with Kanye West, 43, go by without a thought, but she’s not focusing on any sadness about their divorce either. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who wed the rapper back on May 24, 2014, is “feeling fine” as they remain apart on the upcoming day and plans to keep “moving forward” with her life, three months after she filed for divorce.

“ Kim is feeling fine with her anniversary to Kanye approaching,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’ll think about it but she’s not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him, especially because they really only speak when it’s needed and it’s about the kids. She’s not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life.”

“She’s in a good place and she’s happy,” the source continued. “She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids. She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She was devastated the marriage didn’t work out. Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love.”

Kim and Kanye made headlines when it was reported she filed for divorce in Feb. They both are requesting joint custody, and although Kanye has been spending a lot of time at his ranch in Wyoming, they're still finding ways so he can spend as much time with their kids, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, as possible. Whether he flies out to the Calabasas, CA area where Kim lives with them, or they go out to see him, the doting parents definitely seem to be making their kids a priority.