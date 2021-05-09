Kim Kardashian’s Mother’s Day Plans: Her ‘Expectations’ From Ex Kanye West Revealed

Kim Kardashian is ‘very very happy’ in the days leading up to her first Mother’s Day since splitting from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is not expecting much when it comes to what her ex Kanye West, 43, will do for her on Mother’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares four children, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, is feeling “OK” no matter what he may or may not do to honor her, especially since she filed for divorce in Feb.

“ Kim has no expectations when it comes to Kanye’s Mother’s Day plans involving her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s really OK whether he does something for her or not and she will not be upset either way. She’ll be with her kids and her own mother and so she’s content either way. They barely speak right now so she’s not expecting much of anything.”

“She has the kids almost all of the time and she’s very, very happy,” the source continued. “She finally is turning a corner and getting to a better place with her new normal. Kim is so happy. She’s over the moon. She’s finally free to enjoy herself and the world is opening up and she doesn’t have to worry about him.”

Since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, neither one of them have been publicly seen together, so the lack of Mother’s Day expectations is not too surprising. Last month, a source told us that Kanye wanted to end their marriage a year ago even though Kim is the one who took the first step with the paperwork. “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out. [Kim] pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage,” the previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us