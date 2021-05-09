Kim Kardashian’s Mother’s Day Plans: Her ‘Expectations’ From Ex Kanye West Revealed
Kim Kardashian is ‘very very happy’ in the days leading up to her first Mother’s Day since splitting from husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian, 40, is not expecting much when it comes to what her ex Kanye West, 43, will do for her on Mother’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares four children, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, is feeling “OK” no matter what he may or may not do to honor her, especially since she filed for divorce in Feb.
Although they’re separated this Mother’s Day, there’s another happy occasion Kim and Kanye can both celebrate and that’s the 2nd birthday of their youngest son Psalm. The parents are co-parenting and plan to continue to do so with joint custody, according to their divorce court documents, so Kanye will most likely be involved in Psalm’s celebration one way or another. Kim took to Instagram in the early morning hours of the special day to gush over her little boy.
“My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day,” she began in the caption of her post, which included a sweet pic of the tot. “Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!!”
“I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him,” she added. “Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”