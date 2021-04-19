Kanye West Wanted To End Marriage to Kim Kardashian A Year Ago – Report

Though Kim Kardashian filed the papers, Kanye Wrest reportedly wanted to end their marriage first after he figured they ‘had nothing in common except the kids.’

Kanye West might have finally “accepted” that his marriage with Kim Kardashian is over. Still, one thing Kanye, 43, reportedly can’t accept is the narrative that Kim, 40, was the one who wanted out first. Kanye is “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him,” according to Page Six. The publication claims that their sources say Kanye wanted to bail on his marriage back in 2020, adding, “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out. [Kim] pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.” Kanye supposedly let Kim “file first in order to give her dignity.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye’s camp for comment and will update this post when more information becomes available.

This report might be a case of Kanye being a “sore loser,” but keep in mind what Kanye claimed during his July 2020 tweetstorm. In the same tweet in which he claimed Kim’s family “tried to fly in [to Wyoming] with 2 doctors to 51/50 [detain Kanye in a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization] me,” he also claimed he wanted to end his marriage in 2018. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform,’” Kanye tweeted. The accusing message has since been deleted, but it may lend credence to the idea that Ye was the one who wanted out first.

Kim filed the papers in Feb. 2021, seemingly beginning the end of her seven-year marriage to Kanye. In the documents, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and requested joint custody (both legal and physical) of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The filing came after reports that their marriage was on the rocks and that they had been living separately – Kim in the home in Los Angeles, Kanye on his ranch in Wyoming – for months.

At first, Kanye didn’t believe that Kim was serious with the divorce and that things would smooth over and return to normal. However, now that it’s clear that Kim wants out, Ye has come to terms that his marriage is over. “He’s finally accepted it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, right after Kanye got his own legal team together and filed paperwork asking for joint custody. “Instead of extending the heartbreak, it is easier to start getting things done for the benefit of the whole family,” a second source told HollywoodLife. “His lawyers are fully aware of the next steps and will be dealing with all that heavy lifting.”