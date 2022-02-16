Kanye West Asks God To ‘Please Watch Over Me & Keep My Mind Sane’ Amid Kim & Pete Drama

Kanye West posted a new message to his Instagram account, pleading God to ‘keep my mind sane’ as he deals with the fallout of his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West is posting more messages to his social media, but this time, he’s taking a moment of pause to reflect on his well being. In an Instagram post shared Wednesday that’s now deleted, the rapper shared a screen grab of text that read, “God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now,” the text stated. “To anyone who feels alone, im with you and I love you.”

Kanye, who has struggled with mental health issues over the years, also posted another more serene message on Feb. 15, writing how he was “working on my communication” and is “still learning in real time.”

The rapper has taken to social media on several occasions recently, sharing messages slamming his ex, Kim Kardashian‘s new beau, Pete Davdison (whom he now refers to as “Skete”), while pleading for his estranged wife to return to him. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts he published this past week, Ye revealed he’s hoping to get his “family back” and shared various posts that trolled Pete, including one that asked his followers to scream “Kimye,” his couple nickname with Kim, at the Saturday Night Live star if they ever saw him in person.

In an interesting move that happened today amidst the drama, Pete re-joined Instagram after leaving the platform late 2018. Although the comedian hasn’t yet posted any photos or followed anyone, fans are wondering if he has something planned as a response to the Kanye drama.

“Pete has obviously never been in a situation like this before so understandably, he’s still trying to figure out how to navigate this whole thing,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Pete’s feelings about the public drama. “Pete isn’t afraid of Kanye, but he does wish that all of this drama was behind Kim. The best thing Pete knows how to do is just be there for Kim and try to be as supportive a boyfriend as possible.”