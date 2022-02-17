Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson’s New Instagram Account After Calling Him Out Amidst Kim Romance

News

Although Ye’s made it clear he’s no fan of Pete, the rapper happens to be following the comedian’s IG account. The woman at the center of their drama, Kim Kardashian, also follows the account.

Ever since he returned to Instagram on Feb. 16, Pete Davidson, 28, has racked up millions of followers — including Kanye West, 44. Yep, the “Gold Digger” rapper is one of Pete’s 780,000 followers (and counting) on the social media platform, as is Kanye’s ex and Pete’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, 41. Under the IG handle @pmd, the Saturday Night Live star has yet to make a single post upon his return. But he sure has some notable followers.

On the flip side, Pete only follows two people on IG so far: Kim and actor Sebastian Stan. The funnyman closed his account back in Dec. 2018, after he shared some disturbing posts. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people.”

It’s a bit surprising to see Kanye following Pete. After all, Ye has taken to social media on several occasions and shared messages slamming the comedian and his romance with Kim. The Grammy winner even leaked an alleged text from Pete about his four children — North, 8, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2 — to Instagram, and declared that Pete “WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.” Ye also shared texts that seemingly showed Kim accusing her ex of “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that will cause Pete to get “hurt.”

In addition to the ongoing drama between the exes, Kanye showed his love for Kim by sending her a truckload of roses to her home on Valentine’s Day. While Kanye wants Kim back, the SKIMS founder is moving full speed ahead in her new relationship. Pete even recently referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time, roughly four months after they developed a bond when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of SNL.