Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian’s Worried His Fans Will ‘Hurt’ Pete Davidson

Kanye West is sharing alleged text messages from ex Kim Kardashian who is concerned his fans are a dangerous threat to her new beau, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West is continuing his string of social media tirades, but this time he’s issuing a warning to his fans: don’t hurt his estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s new flame, Pete Davidson. The Instagram comes after the “Jail” rapper has been sharing a series of posts damning the SNL comedian and telling his fans to “scream” at the “[loser]” and say “Kimye forever” if they see him. Apparently, Kim wasn’t too happy for Ye’s posts and allegedly told him to stop in a series of text messages.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” Kanye posted an alleged screengrab from his former wife. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF” he captioned the post. We have reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

Kanye then shared another alleged screengrab to Kim where he seems to concede in his harmful posting. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kim supposedly responded back. “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete,” he wrote back.

What’s more, Kanye went on to post another screenshot between him and Kim, where she allegedly asked him why he couldn’t “keep any of our conversations private.” He then responded, “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world,” adding that he was her “number one fan” and asking, “Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!”

In addition to the ongoing drama between the exes, Kanye showed his love for the reality star by sending her a truckload of roses to her home which he showed off on Instagram on Monday.

The black truck was filled with dozens of red and pink roses in the trunk while Ye customized the vehicle to say “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” in white letters on the side of the car. He used that same phrase, an obvious call-out to his former wife, in his caption. The “Famous” rapper also tagged Kim in the post, showing that he’s still not afraid to publicize his efforts to get her back.