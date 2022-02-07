Watch

Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’ For The Very 1st Time — Watch

Pete Davidson took a big step in his romance with Kim Kardashian by referring to the reality star as his ‘girlfriend’ in a new interview.

Pete Davidson, 28, has finally given Kim Kardashian, 41, the “girlfriend” title. The Saturday Night Live star used the affectionate term when discussing what he does in his free time with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) on Feb. 7. “If I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” Pete said. “So I don’t do much.” This is the first instance that Pete has referred to Kim as his girlfriend since their romance started in October 2021.

In the interview, Pete also said that life in the spotlight — which has been significantly heightened since he started dating Kim — has “zero” impact on his day-to-day routine. “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse,” the comedian said.

Kim developed a bond with Pete when she hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. The pair then sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on Oct. 29, followed by multiple dinner dates in Pete’s native New York. They’ve been going strong ever since, and even jetted off to The Bahamas for a brief, romantic vacation at the start of the new year.

Since the romance began, Pete has met Kim’s four children, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. The “Stronger” rapper, 44, has been starting drama with Kim on social media, but a source recently told HollywoodLife that Pete “has her back completely.” The insider added, “He is there for Kim, but making sure he is not injecting himself into the drama. That is one major reason that the relationship is working because he is completely opposite of Kanye. The more Kanye does only helps Pete’s case and the relationship he has with Kim.”