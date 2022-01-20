News

Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian.

Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

The New York native went on to compare himself to the discount DVD bin one might see at a 7-Eleven, with movies like Shrek Forever and Tropic Thunder available for purchase. He joked that Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash,” applying that description to himself. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson walks the runway at the 2020 Alexander Wang fashion show (Rodin Banica/Shutterstock).

The King of Staten Island star and the SKIMS founder initially connected while filming the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, which was Kim’s hosting debut. During the episode, Kim and Pete were paired on screen in an Aladdin-inspired sketch where he played the titular character to Kim’s Princess Jasmine. A brief kiss ensued and the duo clearly felt the chemistry, as they began hanging out shortly thereafter.

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“As everyone has seen, Pete moves fast in his relationships and it is exactly the same with Kim,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife on Jan. 9. “Remember he proposed to Ariana super fast and was ready to live the husband life and he is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn’t want ruin what they are creating with each other,” they also said.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson attends the 2020 premiere of ‘Big Time Adolescence’ (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock).

In addition to numerous outings together, the comedian also hung out with Kim’s family at mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home to celebrate his birthday in addition to jetting off for a romantic trip with Kim to the Bahamas! “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had. This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” the source concluded.