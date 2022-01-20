Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’

Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian.

Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

The New York native went on to compare himself to the discount DVD bin one might see at a 7-Eleven, with movies like Shrek Forever and Tropic Thunder available for purchase. He joked that Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash,” applying that description to himself. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”

The King of Staten Island star and the SKIMS founder initially connected while filming the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, which was Kim’s hosting debut. During the episode, Kim and Pete were paired on screen in an Aladdin-inspired sketch where he played the titular character to Kim’s Princess Jasmine. A brief kiss ensued and the duo clearly felt the chemistry, as they began hanging out shortly thereafter.

“As everyone has seen, Pete moves fast in his relationships and it is exactly the same with Kim,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife on Jan. 9. “Remember he proposed to Ariana super fast and was ready to live the husband life and he is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn’t want ruin what they are creating with each other,” they also said.

In addition to numerous outings together, the comedian also hung out with Kim’s family at mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home to celebrate his birthday in addition to jetting off for a romantic trip with Kim to the Bahamas! “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had. This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” the source concluded.