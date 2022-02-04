Lawyer Speaks

Kanye West’s Derogatory Comments On Kim Kardashian Could Hurt His Chances of Joint Custody: Lawyer

Kanye West Kim Kardashian
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in Kirkland, Wash. The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May 2021 they were ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday, Aug. 2, a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce, Kirkland, United States - 31 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West is no longer amicable after the rapper said she accused him of ‘using drugs’ and ‘stealing’ on Instagram.

Kanye West, 44, launched a massive verbal attack against soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, via Instagram on  Feb. 4 — prompting the mother of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, to publicly defend herself for the first time against his remarks. And now, as the former A-list couple continue to hash out their ongoing divorce, California based family attorney, Joanne Ratinoff, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye’s “derogatory remarks” could have an impact on his bid for joint custody of their four kids. “It depends on the age of the kids. If they’re reading it and they can get a bad impression when one parent is making derogatory remarks about the other, then yes that can affect custody,” Attorney Ratinoff said.

As those who follow the famous family know, their eldest daughter, North, is already social-media savvy. In fact, North’s joint TikTok account with her mom Kim is what caused Kanye to publicly bash Kardashian on Feb. 4. In a post shared to Ye’s 10 million followers, he shared a screenshot of North on Tik Tok, along with the caption that read, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” Following Kanye’s posts, Kim took to her Instagram story to reply, with a statement that said, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any Tik Tok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kanye clearly did not like Kim’s “main provider” comment and took to his Instagram to fire back at her with a statement that said, “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…” Tracy is frequently seen with Kim, and works with the reality star as Chief Marketing Officer of brands KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS.

This was not the first time that Kanye has said that Kim is not permitted to do TikTok videos with North. But according to Attorney Ratinoff, there may not be anything wrong with North having some fun on social media under her mom’s supervision. “Social media is a matter of for the family law judge to make orders in the minor’s best interest. One parent will have to make an application to the court for a protective order. A regular hearing takes 16 calendar days of notice, but it depends on the judge’s schedule when they would be able to get in, the attorney told HollywoodLife. “The parent would have to file an RFO, which is a Request For Order, a written application, which is basically saying ‘I want these orders made to protect my child. If the parents can’t mutually agree, then the court will decide.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]