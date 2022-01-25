Exclusive

Kim Kardashian ‘Not Speaking’ To Kanye West After His Interview & Birthday Party Drama

Kim Kardashian’s feelings revealed amid Kanye West’s drama surrounding daughter Chicago’s birthday and his recent candid interview.

Kim Kardashian, 41, “isn’t on speaking terms” with Kanye West, 44. The reality star just wants to “move on” amid the rapper’s recent interview where he opened up about the struggles he’s facing with his ex and also claiming he “wasn’t allowed to know” where daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party was being held.

A few sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why Kim has decided to “take the high road” when it comes to Kanye. “Sure, she would love not to have to deal with it, but this is the life she is in and just has to salvage it any way she can towards a positive outcome,” the insider said. “It is a lot of work but that is the way she is going to deal with Kanye moving forward.”

Another friend close to the reality star shared some insight into the ex’s relationship as they continue to co-parent their four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “Kim isn’t on speaking terms with Kanye at the moment. However, they’re constantly in communication via their nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids,” one pal explained.

“All Kim wants to do is move forward with her own life and she wishes they could keep their relationship out of the public eye whenever possible,” the source added. “Kim is happy Kanye’s started dating Julia and she hopes he’s happy moving forward with his own life, too. She’s fine with Kanye living across the street but she needs him to understand that there’s boundaries which she’s not willing to let him cross.”

As we previously reported, Kanye’s romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, has been heating up and the SKIMS founder has some thoughts. “Kim finds all the Kanye and Julia hoopla slightly annoying and comical but hopes they stay together as it will be less for her to deal with,” one insider said. “Taking him off her hands so to speak, or as much as she can given the fact they have the kids. She is not speaking to him. At least not at the moment. There’s just too much going on and she knows eventually she’s going to have to deal with him again for the sake of the kids obviously, but she wants to wait until all this media attention dies down with Julia.”

Meanwhile “The Gold Digger” hitmaker made headlines after a recent candid interview with Hollywood Unlocked. Ye addressed some concerns he has with his ex since the married couple of seven years split in Feb. 2021. The music producer discussed Kim’s romance with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, and admitted that he wasn’t happy about his ex kissing the comedian in front of him during one of her skits on Saturday Night Live in October.

The sit-down interview came just days after Kanye claimed he was kept from knowing the address to his own daughter’s birthday party. The father-of-four said “games are being played” as he was in the dark about Chicago’s 4th birthday during a video taken while he was driving on January 15, per TMZ. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”