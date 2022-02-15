See Message

Kanye West ‘Takes Accountability’ For Sharing Kim’s Text Messages: I’m ‘Working On Communication’

After his recent social media storm, Kanye West acknowledged how he ‘came off as harassing’ Kim Kardashian by sharing their texts, and he promises to do better.

Kanye West sounded much differently in the message he posted on Tuesday (Feb. 15) than on the prior weekend. First off, Ye, 44, was had taken off Caps Lock. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” wrote Ye, who then acknowledged that he is “working on my communication” after he spent a weekend attacking Pete Davidson, turning on Kid Cudi, taking a shot at Machine Gun Kelly, and leaking the private text messages between him and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. That last offense — particularly how Kim, 41, was afraid that Ye’s antics would get Pete, 28, hurt – got West thinking.

“I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” wrote Kanye, captioning a photo taken of him at one of his DONDA listening parties. Ye acknowledged that “sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

Ye’s about-face comes less than a day after sharing what seemed to be a conversation between him and Kim. “[You] are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will all be your fault,” Kim allegedly wrote to Ye. The rapper paired this screenshot with an image of Ving Rhames choking Tyrese Gibson in 2001’s Baby Boy. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” wrote Ye, using his nickname – “Skete” – for Pete Davidson. Ye also shared more of this alleged exchange between him and Kim. “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private???” she reportedly asked, to which Ye allegedly said, “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!”

This Ye social media storm seemingly began on Friday with a message about Kid Cudi. “Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on [Donda 2] because he’s friends with you-know-who,” wrote Ye, referring to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson. Ye then referenced his clash with Billie Eilish – “We all speak Billie language now.” Cudi fired back, saying that he was “the best thing about [your] albums since I met you” and that he didn’t “wanna be on [your] album, [you] f-ckin’ dinosaur.” From there, Ye posted and deleted many messages about “Skete” before ultimately posting how he believed that Kim would‘get back’ with him in the end. It seems this weekend was too much for Julia Fox. On Monday, her rep told HollywoodLife that they had gone their separate ways.