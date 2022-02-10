See Message

Kanye West Demands Billie Eilish To Apologize For Dissing Travis Scott Over AstroWorld Scandal

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kanye West has demanded an apology from Billie Eilish for seemingly dissing Travis Scott in concert, and he claims that if one isn’t given, he won’t be performing at this year’s Coachella.

UPDATE (2:35 PM PT): Billie responded to Kanye, saying, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West’s claims that she dissed Travis Scott. (@kanyewest/Instagram)

Kanye West has been using Instagram to express his latest hot takes and this time, he’s weighing in on Billie Eilish after she seemingly dissed his pal Travis Scott over the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead. On Feb. 10, Ye took to Instagram and shared a headline that read “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler!” The “Praise God” rapper was angered by the supposed diss, and he thinks Travis deserves an apology.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” he wrote before adding that if Billie doesn’t apologize, he won’t be performing at this year’s Coachella festival. “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

The “Bad Guy” singer indirectly gave her take on the Astroworld incident while she was performing at a Jan. 5 show in Atlanta. A clip showed the 20-year-old stopped performing when she witnessed a concertgoer in distress and asked security to grab an inhaler. As fans cheered, Billie reassured the crowd that the fan in question was okay. “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” she said. While she didn’t mention Travis’ name, Ye saw that as a clear jab at the Astroworld incident.

The “Gold Digger” rapper and “Sicko Mode” rapper seem to be close than ever these days. Not only will Travis be performing with the Grammy Award winner but he has kept him in the loop with what’s happening with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The SKIMS founder intentionally didn’t invite Kanye to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday but Travis was reportedly the one who gave the Yeezys founder the address, prompting him to crash the party.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not happy that Travis, who is also Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy, is being loyal to her ex-husband and sees it as a betrayal. “Kim is not at all happy that Travis is hanging out with Kanye. Kim went out of her way to support Travis publicly following the Astroworld incident and she feels that he has stabbed her in the back these past couple of weeks,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

 