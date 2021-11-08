Kim Kardashian ‘Heartbroken’ After Tragedy At Travis Scott’s Concert: ‘Our Family Is In Shock’
Kim Kardashian shared two tweets that revealed she’s ‘keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted’ by the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX in her ‘prayers.’
Kim Kardashian, 41, is breaking her silence on the incident that left eight dead and around 300 people injured during Travis Scott‘s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX on Nov. 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with the rapper, took to Twitter to share her condolences and feelings about the event.
Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021
We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. 🙏🏽💔🕊
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021