See Pics

Kanye West’s Alleged New Flame Chaney Jones Channels Kim K. Again In Thong Bikini & Neon Tint Shades

Kanye West
SplashNews.com
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Malibu, CA - The rappers come out to play as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and more grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Travis Scott, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - A surprisingly ripped Kanye West is seen steps out to dinner with Kim Kardashian look-a-like Instagram model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu. Kanye didn't shy away from flaunting his more slim muscular physique as he donned a low-cut muscle tank, jeans, and some boots. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West and Julia Fox Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
News Writer

Chaney Jones is taking to Miami beach in a skimpy thong one piece, giving big Kim Kardashian vibes in the process.

Chaney Jones, 24, is enjoying her time under the Miami sun and is looking a lot like Kim Kardashian while she does it! The influencer, who has recently been linked to Kanye West, looked every bit the rapper’s estranged wife on Wednesday in photos you can see here, as she frolicked in the ocean in Florida, sporting a long sleeve black bathing suit which had a cut-out in the back and a thong showing off her derrière.

She also wore oversized neon orange and yellow-tinted sunglasses to keep the Florida rays at bay and the sunglasses were, well, very similar to the kind Kim has sported on numerous occasions. We couldn’t help but notice Chaney’s beach look appearing to be very similar to Kim’s island style from Jan. 25, when she sported a long sleeve black top and matching cheeky bottoms at the idyllic locale.

In addition to her beach looks, Chaney, who’s been hanging out with Ye, 44, on numerous occasions the past few weeks, was also spotted walking out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park dressed in a white leather catsuit, matching boots, and a pair of massive black shades, as seen in photos HERE. Kanye, who hosted the event to promote the upcoming sequel album to last year’s Donda, was also photographed exiting the building with Chaney.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the eerie similarities between Chaney and Kim yet again, as Kim rocked a  red leather jumpsuit for the Donda listening party in Georgia last year. At the time, Kim was still on good terms with her estranged husband, but things, of course, have dramatically shifted since then.

Related Gallery

Kanye West & Julia Fox -- Photos Of The Former Couple

Kanye West and Julia Fox Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox Celebrities out and about, Fall Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 23 Jan 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox are waiting for the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Kenzo Fashion Show Photocall, Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France - 23 Jan 2022

At this year’s Donda 2 listening party, Kanye apparently played a new song that disses Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In “Security,” Kanye reportedly raps, “Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this. I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.” This was only the latest development in Kanye’s continuous attacks on Kim and her relationship with Pete, 28.