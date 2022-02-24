Kanye West’s Alleged New Flame Chaney Jones Channels Kim K. Again In Thong Bikini & Neon Tint Shades

Chaney Jones is taking to Miami beach in a skimpy thong one piece, giving big Kim Kardashian vibes in the process.

Chaney Jones, 24, is enjoying her time under the Miami sun and is looking a lot like Kim Kardashian while she does it! The influencer, who has recently been linked to Kanye West, looked every bit the rapper’s estranged wife on Wednesday in photos you can see here, as she frolicked in the ocean in Florida, sporting a long sleeve black bathing suit which had a cut-out in the back and a thong showing off her derrière.

She also wore oversized neon orange and yellow-tinted sunglasses to keep the Florida rays at bay and the sunglasses were, well, very similar to the kind Kim has sported on numerous occasions. We couldn’t help but notice Chaney’s beach look appearing to be very similar to Kim’s island style from Jan. 25, when she sported a long sleeve black top and matching cheeky bottoms at the idyllic locale.

In addition to her beach looks, Chaney, who’s been hanging out with Ye, 44, on numerous occasions the past few weeks, was also spotted walking out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park dressed in a white leather catsuit, matching boots, and a pair of massive black shades, as seen in photos HERE. Kanye, who hosted the event to promote the upcoming sequel album to last year’s Donda, was also photographed exiting the building with Chaney.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the eerie similarities between Chaney and Kim yet again, as Kim rocked a red leather jumpsuit for the Donda listening party in Georgia last year. At the time, Kim was still on good terms with her estranged husband, but things, of course, have dramatically shifted since then.

At this year’s Donda 2 listening party, Kanye apparently played a new song that disses Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In “Security,” Kanye reportedly raps, “Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this. I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.” This was only the latest development in Kanye’s continuous attacks on Kim and her relationship with Pete, 28.