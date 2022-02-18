Breaking News

Kanye West Upsets Fans By Announcing ‘Donda 2’ Will Only Be Released On $200 Stem Player

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Malibu, CA - The rappers come out to play as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and more grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Travis Scott, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - A surprisingly ripped Kanye West is seen steps out to dinner with Kim Kardashian look-a-like Instagram model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu. Kanye didn't shy away from flaunting his more slim muscular physique as he donned a low-cut muscle tank, jeans, and some boots. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West and Julia Fox Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Fans will have to shell out some cash if they want to hear Kanye West’s next album ‘Donda 2’, because he says it will only be available with purchase of his Stem Player gadget, which costs $200.

Kanye West took a break from talking about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to give fans an update about his highly-anticipated new album Donda 2 on Feb. 17. “Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the Stem Player,” Kanye wrote on Instagram. “You can download new music from StemPlayer.com. You can play four different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day.”

Stem Player is a music gadget that ‘Ye helped create. The player allows you to listen to music and also manipulate the tracks as you hear them. Donda 2 is set for a Feb. 22 release, but those who want to hear it will have to shell out some cash in order to listen — because the Stem Player costs $200! Plus, as Kanye pointed out himself, supplies are limited.

Kanye further explained by he wont be releasing Donda 2 on streaming platforms like Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube in another Instagram post. “Today, artists get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes,” he wrote. “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

kanye west
Kanye West out and about. ( J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kanye West's Biggest Feuds: From Pete Davidson to Taylor Swift

Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021

While a lot of fans were supportive of Kanye’s innovative vision for the album release, the decision to only release Donda 2 on Stem Player upset a lot of fans, too. Many fans also said that they planned on waiting for others to leak the album online so they could listen to it anyway. “Kanye, I am not spending $200 for Donda 2,” one person tweeted. “I’ll find that s*** online.” Someone else wrote, “Guess I ain’t listening to Donda 2,” and another fan said that Kanye “has lost his godd*** mind” for only dropping the album on Stem Player.

To get fans excited about the album release, though, Kanye also teased the track list on his Instagram account. He had some edits made to the list, which was handwritten. It’s not surprising to see Kanye changing up his track list with just days until the release, as this has become quite common for him. “Like we always do at this time,” he captioned the track list photo. Kanye has also been known to flake on dropping his albums on the previously-announced release date, so fans will be anxiously be waiting to see if Donda 2 actually is available come Feb. 22.