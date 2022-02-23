Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Wears White Catsuit While Leaving ‘Donda 2’ Event With Kanye

Model Chaney Jones, who has been hanging with Kanye West the past few weeks, was spotted leaving his ‘Donda 2’ listening party in Miami on Feb. 22.

No, that wasn’t Kim Kardashian leaving Kanye West‘s Donda 2 listening party on Tuesday (Feb. 22.) It was model Chaney Jones, 24, who’s been hanging with Ye, 44, in the last couple of weeks and shares an eerie resemblance to his ex-wife. Chaney was spotted walking out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park dressed in a white leather catsuit, matching boots, and a pair of massive black shades, as seen in photos HERE. Kanye, who hosted the event to promote the upcoming sequel album to last year’s Donda, was also photographed exiting the building with Chaney.

Chaney not only looks like Kim, 41, but she also dresses very similar to the SKIMS founder. In fact, Chaney’s white leather catsuit that she wore to the Feb. 22 event resembled the red leather jumpsuit that Kim rocked for the Donda listening party in Georgia last year. At the time, Kim was still on good terms with her estranged husband, but as fans know, things have drastically changed.

Kim and Kanye’s bad blood makes it strange that Chaney keeps channeling Kim’s fashion in her various public outings with Ye. The pair, who are rumored to be a romantic item, but have not confirmed or denied the status of their relationship, continue to spend time together following Ye’s split from actress Julia Fox, 32, after just six weeks.

At the Donda 2 listening party, Kanye apparently played a new song that disses Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In “Security,” Kanye reportedly raps, “Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this. I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.” This was only the latest development in Kanye’s continuous attacks on Kim and her relationship with Pete, 28.

Kim, who seems to be fed up with the drama, filed to become “legally single” back in Dec. 2021, roughly 10 months after she filed for divorce from Kanye. However, Ye recently filed paperwork that objects Kim’s request for a separate trial for termination of the marriage. “Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgement,” Ye’s court documents state. “Alternatively, a hearing regarding these addition conditions should be set.”