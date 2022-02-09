Kim Kardashian Admits She’s Kanye’s ‘Biggest Cheerleader’ In Front Of The Kids Even When Feuding

Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting and hyping up her ex for their four kids together, even when things seem tough.

Sometimes co-parenting is difficult, but Kim Kardashian revealed that she has been supportive of her ex-husband Kanye West to their four kids. The 41-year-old SKIMs founder admitted that she’s been super complimentary to Kanye, 44, even as they’ve hit a rough patch in their co-parenting drama during her cover story interview with Vogue, published on Wednesday February 9.

Even though Kim and Kanye have had their share of ups-and-downs amid their divorce, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted that she’s always tried to make sure their kids see them as a team, and she wants to see Kanye succeed. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she told Vogue. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

After the interview with Kim admitting that she was her ex’s “biggest cheerleader” was published, Kanye posted a collage to his Instagram with photos of the pair’s kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the caption, Yeezy hoped for a reunion. “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he wrote.

The interview came after Kanye publicly called out Kim earlier in February, regarding their oldest daughter having a TikTok account. The rapper shared a series of pictures and screenshots on Instagram, showing that he was incredibly angry about North having an account (which she shares with her mom) on the popular video sharing platform. Ye has since deleted the posts, but it came after the “Runaway” rapper accused his ex of a number of things, including preventing the kids from taking a trip to his hometown of Chicago with him.

After Kanye’s intense attacks on his ex-wife, Kim did clap back with a public response to the rapper’s Instagram posts, where she said that he was making their split harder for their kids. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with tryin to control and manipulate the situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on February 4.